TRAVERSE CITY — Expansion of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s boundaries was tabled for a month for additional outreach.
The DDA proposes to add the North Boardman Lake District along Eighth Street and extend down Lake Street to include Oryana Community Co-Op in an expansion to its boundaries.
But the DDA board of directors talked about tweaking the map presented by CEO Jean Derenzy to include a few parcels to the west of Grace Episcopal Church on Washington Street. DDA board member Scott Hardy wants to approach those parcel owners before a decision is made to include it in the DDA.
Derenzy said the proposed DDA boundary was extended north on Boardman Avenue to connect with the current boundary. The issue will return to the DDA board at its Nov. 15 meeting.
In other business at the meeting, the DDA board:
- Discussed and sent back to the parking subcommittee an ordinance change to prohibit the storage of cars in city parking garages.
- Approved a release of $30,000 from TIF 97 to the City of Traverse City for the traffic signal mast arm project on Grandview Parkway.
- Discussed the DDA’s strategic plan and its mission and vision statements. A final draft will return at the Nov. 15 meeting.
- Approved the revised Transportation Demand Management three-year plan.
