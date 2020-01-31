Volunteer Recruitment (copy)

Al Johnson, left, and Bill Horning work on a line for tall ship Madeline at Maritime Heritage Alliance last year. Several nonprofits are hosting a volunteer recruitment at the Discovery Center on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.

TRAVERSE CITY — A collection of local Great Lakes-based nonprofit organizations will host a volunteer event in hopes of bringing new recruits on board.

The Discovery Center will host the free open house from 12 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 at its Great Lakes campus on 13240 Southwest Bayshore Dr.

Representatives from five nonprofit groups will be available to explain various volunteer opportunities connected to projects that involve Great Lakes history, recrea- tion, stewardship and education.

The Discovery Center is a collaboration among the following nonprofit groups: Great Lakes Children’s Mus- eum; Inland Seas Education Association; Maritime Heritage Alliance; Traverse Area Community Sailing; and, the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.

Call 231-932-4526 for more information.

