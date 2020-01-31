From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A collection of local Great Lakes-based nonprofit organizations will host a volunteer event in hopes of bringing new recruits on board.
The Discovery Center will host the free open house from 12 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 at its Great Lakes campus on 13240 Southwest Bayshore Dr.
Representatives from five nonprofit groups will be available to explain various volunteer opportunities connected to projects that involve Great Lakes history, recrea- tion, stewardship and education.
The Discovery Center is a collaboration among the following nonprofit groups: Great Lakes Children’s Mus- eum; Inland Seas Education Association; Maritime Heritage Alliance; Traverse Area Community Sailing; and, the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
Call 231-932-4526 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.