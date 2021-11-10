TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools will bear the majority of the financial burden caused by a three-year decline in student enrollment in this year’s budget — a blow softened by an increase in per-pupil funding.
Last year, the Michigan Department of Education used a “superblend” model to fund school districts for more students than they actually had to help schools through the pandemic. For the 2020-2021 school year, TCAPS received funding for over 9,500 students, despite having closer to 9,000 students that school year.
Because of the “superblend,” TCAPS will bear a 450-student fall in enrollment this year, even though the school district lost fewer than 100 students between last year and this year.
“But when you look at the budget as a whole, it’s not that big of an impact,” said Christine Thomas-Hill, associate superintendent of finance and operations.
The impact this three-year decline in enrollment has on this year’s revenue is softened by the district’s conservative budgeting, a few one-time federal grants and an increase in per-pupil funding, Thomas-Hill said.
This year, TCAPS’s revenue will not benefit from a $500 bump to its per-pupil funding. In a normal year, that increase in per-pupil funding would have shot TCAPS’s revenues up.
Despite being the 17th largest school district out of 829 in the state, TCAPS is ranked 610th in the amount of funding it receives per student by the Michigan Department of Education. There is no straightforward calculation the state uses to determine per-pupil funding for school districts, but TCAPS was told to expect a decrease in the amount of money they received per pupil last year, Thomas-Hill said.
Thomas Hill said the school district budgeted conservatively in preparation for this decrease, but TCAPS’s per-pupil funding actually increased from $8,111 per student to $8,700.
“That’s a pretty big increase per student,” Thomas-Hill said. “That almost makes up for the loss of students.”
In a normal year, this increase in per-pupil funding would have had a great impact on TCAPS’s revenue, but this year, the increase in per-pupil funding nearly offsets the losses TCAPS has faced from its fall in enrollment.
Thomas-Hill said that usually fewer students means fewer teachers, but TCAPS has maintained the same amount of teachers at the elementary level to reduce class sizes this year.
“That’s not something we have to do structurally forever, so that truly is a one-time expense,” Thomas-Hill said. “So, we have extra staff that we normally wouldn’t have because our students are down and we have reduced class size.”
Thomas-Hill said that unless the amount of students enrolled in the school district goes up, people can expect the teaching staff at TCAPS to be cut back next year. However, with the pandemic, it is difficult to predict whether or not there will be higher, lower or steady enrollment next year.
“We were really seeing a ton of people coming back until August … and then we decided to mask again,” Thomas-Hill said. “And so it’s just not an environment to really project right now, unfortunately.”
Superintendent John VanWagoner said the decrease in enrollment at TCAPS could be a result of a variety of factors — the pandemic, decreasing birth rates, population shifts, the housing market — but he is unsure what factors have contributed most to TCAPS’s drop in student enrollment.
TCAPS plans to conduct a study in the spring to “take a look at” birth rates, housing and overall demographic shifts in the area to contribute to the district’s strategic planning for the future, VanWagoner said.
TCAPS has faced a slow and steady decline of about 1,000 students in the past 10 years.
In the 2011-2012 school year, TCAPS tallied just over 10,000 students. This school year, fewer than 9,000 full-time TCAPS students were counted on count day. The total of part-time students — who TCAPS receives partial funding for — puts that number just more than 9,000.
In the past year, Michigan schools overall decreased about 60,000 students, according to MI School Data.
VanWagoner said the only thing TCAPS can do in response to the drop in enrollment is continue to offer a “world-class education” to their students each day and grow their extracurricular opportunities to entice more students in the area to enroll in the district’s schools.
“Always in the role of superintendent it’s your job to make sure that the district is in a fiscally sound position — to make sure that every penny of the taxpayer’s dollars is being used wisely,” VanWagoner said. “And so we’re going to continue to every day evaluate things to make sure we’re being frugal as possible and we’re being responsible and I feel like the district is in a very good position that way and will be.”
