MANISTEE — The unified command team responding to the Manitowoc's diesel spill stood down after the motor vessel safely made it to Muskegon to undergo permanent repairs, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard Lake Michigan Sector.
This announcement comes after the USCG and other local agencies responded to the cargo ship that leaked nearly 50,000 gallons of red-dyed diesel fuel into Lake Michigan.
Shortly after the spill was first reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Manitowoc’s crew reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank. It was 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan, Coast Guard officials said.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Heather Stemmerman confirmed the vessel was no longer leaking diesel as of midnight on Thursday.
The 612-foot-long bulk carrier was built in 1973.
On Friday, after U.S. Coast Guard engineers and the American Bureau of Shipping approved the temporary epoxy repair on the vessel's hull, the Manitowoc began its journey to a port in Muskegon so it can undergo more extensive repairs. Stemmerman confirmed that the vessel had made it safely and securely without any additional spillage.
“The total amount of diesel discharged remains unknown. However, based on the observable sheen size and thickness, size of the tank penetration, estimated duration of the discharge and lack of recoverable product in the water, it is likely the amount discharged was minimal,” Stemmerman said in a release on Friday night. “Efforts to ascertain the total quantity of diesel discharged are ongoing.”
A shoreline assessment team, comprised of USCG, state, local and tribal representatives completed a 13 mile survey of the shoreline and beaches and said they detected no evidence of any recoverable diesel.
Cleanup response efforts were directed and overseen by U.S. Coast Guard-established unified command, with representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard; the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Manistee County Emergency Management; Benzie County Emergency Management; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff’s Offices; and the City of Manistee.
“Through the seamless coordination of dedicated personnel and strategic utilization of response equipment, the team exhibited professionalism and proficiency to swiftly secure the source of the discharge and eliminate the threat to the delicate ecosystem of Lake Michigan,” U.S. Coast Guard captain and incident commander of the unified command Seth Parker said in a statement.
At this point, he confirmed that there are no known impacts to marine wildlife associated with this spill, and the investigation into the cause of the incident remains ongoing.
