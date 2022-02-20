ELBERTA — Plans for a mixed-use building with condos, restaurants, retail and more on Elberta’s waterfront hold promise for the small village, according to the developer, while some locals are concerned about its potential impacts.
Richard Knorr, president of Richard Knorr International, Inc., said he was approached by Elberta Land Holdings Company to build a resort with amenities that aim to draw in visitors year-round. What’s more, he wants to build some of the housing the resort’s sizable workforce will need, both in a potential second phase and possibly elsewhere.
He’s eying a former industrial site that’s been the home of a fuel depot-turned-asphalt storage plant, railyard and railcar ferry dock, cannery and U.S. Lifesaving Service station, the latter of which was moved and restored in Elberta’s Waterfront Park.
The design aims to be a “love letter to Michigan,” and an entrance landmark for people who first arrive to the Frankfort and Elberta area by water, as Knorr did on a sailing trip, he said.
“Our goal with this project is to create something for everyone regardless of your age, your economic background or your interest,” he said. “The development, we’re designing it in a way to bring people together to enjoy the best of a ‘Pure Michigan’ lifestyle, if you will, which is part of the marketing program for the state.”
Plans for the first phase are to build 170 luxury condos to sell, plus 114 hotel rooms, Knorr said. It’ll also include a spa with a wellness and fitness center plus indoor and outdoor pools, space for commercial, entertainment and retail, an event space and 517 parking spots.
That mix of uses aims to solve a puzzle of how to create a successful project in a region with so much seasonal variability in demand, Knorr said.
Architectural concepts would include motifs that reference the area’s history, including large exposed timbers to reference its logging era, Knorr said. Other features would call back to the site’s Ann Arbor Railroad era.
Conceptual plans show a 1.5 million-square-foot structure along the water’s edge near Elberta’s beach. It would sit largely on a site where Koch Materials’ asphalt tanks operated until 2004.
That’s around the time property owner Elberta Land Holdings Company pursued another development — one that never came to be — on part of the land.
Before those plans fell through, the landowners made a considerable investment in cleaning up the property, Knorr said. He sent numerous documents and work plans calling for building demolition and groundwater cleanup, and the state awarded the owner grants to demolish the Koch Materials tank farm and another building, as previously reported.
A future developer would be required to determine if any contamination remains, said Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Knorr said he would take the necessary steps.
A potential second phase, planned for a parcel just east of Waterfront Park, would include 104 more hotel rooms, 39 rental condos and 48 units of employee housing. It would also include a marina.
The sites for both phases have a long industrial history — what was a locomotive roundhouse and railcar workshop was an iron foundry prior to that, and testing in the mid-2000s revealed contamination in the soil ranging from heavy metals to polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, documents show.
The possibility of lingering contamination is one concern for Nancy Griffin, who lives north of Frankfort, she said.
She also fears the scale of the project for a tiny village like Elberta — population 329 as of the 2020 Census — could cause negative effects on several fronts, from its massive draw on an already stretched-thin workforce to its outsize demand on public services, both utilities and first responders.
“Obviously the size and scope of the project is untenable for the area, in terms of a lot of different things, actually,” Griffin said.
Worse, Griffin said she’s concerned the project might not have what it takes to be financially viable or come to fruition at all, leaving Elberta with a vacant lot or half-finished development. She pointed to Richard Knorr International’s involvement with Roco Ki, a massive development in the Dominican Republic that halted mid-construction.
Knorr said his company was the founding developer in that project, and a partnership with two other companies dissolved in 2006 when his company agreed to step away over internal disagreements. He argued it was a successful project prior to the real estate market collapse in 2008, after which a legal battle broke out over the parting agreement with Knorr’s company.
“When you’re in this business long enough, you’re going to have some issues with partnerships or projects or whatnot,” he said.
Knorr said he would like to live at the project in Elberta, so he’s taking considerable care and diligence. He also pointed to his company’s numerous successes, including the Acropolis Mall in the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo.
The proposed resort in Elberta would have several assurances in place, including a performance guarantee, Knorr said. It would also be a fraction of the size of Roco Ki. And while plans are preliminary, there’s solid market research and other sound footings behind the financial aspects of the plans so far, he said.
As to the local workforce, Knorr said he aims to draw in people by offering attractive benefits packages, including part-ownership.
Griffin said a lot of Knorr’s assurances about the project, like a desire to build workforce housing, to help Frankfort’s fire department buy a ladder truck and more, should be put in writing.
Better yet, she’d like to see something smaller proposed for the site.
“If RKI were to come in with a proposal, a scaled-down proposal, then we’re not against development of the area,” she said. “I think the Elberta area needs growth in order to self-sustain, but let’s talk about growth in an area that makes sense.”
Meeting minutes show Griffin isn’t alone, with public commenters telling the Elberta village council of their concerns at meetings in January.
That followed Knorr’s presentation to the board at a Dec. 9 meeting, minutes show. The company has yet to make a formal submission to the village council for permissions it needs to develop the site, and Knorr said it’ll take time before he’s ready to apply.
That’s in part because township ordinances would have to change to allow it, Knorr said.
Messages for Elberta Village President Jennifer Wilkins weren’t returned as of Friday.
Mary Kalbach, village treasurer, said there’s not to say about Knorr’s proposal, not yet anyway.
“Without knowing anything, it’s too hard to say anything, because we don’t know anything,” she said.
