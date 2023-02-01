TRAVERSE CITY — Developers behind one downtown Traverse City building will revive plans for another a half-block away.
Great Lakes Capital recently closed on vacant land at 124 W. Front St., said Jeff Smoke, company principal and managing partner. He confirmed original plans to build 80 or so apartments, first-floor retail and underground parking for 75 spaces are back on, and the company plans to break ground in the summer.
It’s a reboot for plans the company presented to city planners in early 2020, as previously reported.
Smoke said the site’s tight access and contamination poses some challenges. Rising prices on top of that have the company seeking a handful of incentives to put the project together.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces, but you know, we’re committed to downtown Traverse City and workforce housing projects there,” he said.
Apartments would be for long-term tenants only, with lease agreements forbidding any subletting to prevent short-term renting.
Three West listed the property, and company owner and Realtor Kevin Endres said the company’s first agreement to purchase the empty lot next to the Record-Eagle fell through.
City planning commissioners approved a site plan for the project in April 2020, but Smoke previously said the company couldn’t secure part of a Michigan Business Tax credit previously awarded to 309 West Front, making the project’s finances unworkable.
Now, the company is pursuing a tax break through a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone, Smoke said.
That would cut property taxes on the building’s apartments for up to 15 years, with regular tax rates phasing in over the last three, said city Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy. She and city officials are looking into creating an NEZ, which requires both city commission and state Treasury Department approval.
In exchange, the developer would limit some of the apartments — Smoke said half of them — to tenants with 80 to 120 percent of area median income, Derenzy said.
Smoke said the company also is seeking Revitalization and Placemaking Grant money from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., along with a previously approved environmental cleanup grant and loan from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority also could help with reimbursable costs for cleanup, Derenzy said. A previous agreement between the land’s prior owner and the authority to pay for underground parking on the parcel was terminated.
Endres said the latest purchase agreement cleared the finish line, and should be a boon to the downtown.
“The building is going to supply some much-needed housing downtown, but it’s also just going to really benefit the whole culture of the downtown by extending West Front Street and filling in that gap,” he said.
Derenzy echoed this, calling the project another link between the downtown, Old Town and West Front Street. That, in turn, makes the downtown more livable, workable and walkable.
The city’s site plan approval for 124 West Front still stands since Great Lakes Capital never requested a special land use permit, city Zoning Administrator David Weston said in an email. Had the city issued a permit, both it and the site plan approval would have expired after two years.
That site plan included granting an easement to the DDA for a riverside boardwalk, Smoke said.
The property, formerly owned by the late Louis Ferris through an LLC, was listed for $3.75 million, Endres said. The company bought it for less although he didn’t have an exact sum. Smoke confirmed this but didn’t give an amount.
It has been vacant since mid-2007 when the former Grand Traverse Auto was demolished, as previously reported.
Ferris and Federated Capital Corp., one of his companies, tried to develop it, but shelved those plans in 2017.
Great Lakes Capital is the same company building 309 West Front, known as West End Lofts, which is set to house 91 apartments and first-floor retail and commercial space, as previously reported. Fourteen of those apartments would be for people making up to 80 percent area median income. It’ll sit atop an 87-space parking garage.
Smoke said apartments at West End Lofts should be online by June.
