TRAVERSE CITY — Hilltop homeowners in part of Morgan Farms could have fewer neighbors if Traverse City planning commissioners agree to a developer's proposal.
Traverse City-based Rembrandt Construction wants to build eight homes plus eight accessory dwelling units — in this case, garages with second-floor apartments — on land set aside for the neighborhood's second of three phases, plans show.
Compare that to 66 homes the planning commission approved in September 2012, and 62 originally envisioned in Morgan Farms 2002 planned unit development, documents show.
The neighborhood sits in the city's northwest corner, north of M-72.
City Planner Russ Soyring said the latest plans would be a big drop in density for Morgan Farms' second phase. However, they're a closer fit for the planned unit development's rules requiring that most of the trees be preserved. Further surveys showed that building 66 homes would require clearing most of the hillside trees.
"It would be really difficult to achieve both that high density housing and saving all the trees," he said.
Soyring found the proposal fits with the neighborhood's rules, and planning commissioners can approve it as a minor amendment, he said. It's up to them to agree, and they're set to decide at their meeting Tuesday.
The process would be different if city planning commissioners think the proposal is a major amendment, Soyring said. Then, Traverse City commissioners, plus Garfield Township's planning commission and township board, would need to approve it, too.
Rembrandt Construction's plans are on planning commissioners' agenda because while they're not "life-or-death," they're time-sensitive, Soyring said. The developer has a purchase option with owner M. Farms Acquisition, LLC, that'll expire, Soyring said — one proposed condition gives the developer six months to finalize the sale.
The homes in Phase Two are planned for vacant land north and east of homes within Morgan Farms' first phase, where most development has taken place, documents show. They would be north of the as-yet empty third phase.
Cindy Elliott, a Morgan Farms resident actively watching other proposed changes to neighborhood plans, said she thinks the latest proposal for Phase Two is great and is unaware of any opposition. It's in keeping with the original vision, preserves trees and even a walking trail current residents use, she said.
"So we're thrilled, we feel like we've won the jackpot," she said.
Jeff Black of Rembrandt Construction is a Morgan Farms resident and met with Elliott and others to discuss his plan, Elliott said.
Messages for Black weren't returned Monday.
Planners could decide on another change for the neighborhood's third phase in May, Soyring said. The Roland Habrecht Trust owns the land.
It has been the center of a years-long dispute over proposed changes, including to its commercial-versus-residential mix. City leaders agreed in 2018 to cut commercial space requirements to 15 percent versus 85 percent residential.
Roland Habrecht Trust representatives revived a lawsuit against the city after city commissioners in May 2019 changed some hard surface limits, Soyring said — David Bieganowski, an attorney for the trust, previously said the limits are unworkable.
City Manager Marty Colburn said mediation led the city to from a subcommittee to draft changes with land trust representatives. They've focused on issues like how to meet hard surface limits, traffic circulation and building architecture.
