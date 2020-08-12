TRAVERSE CITY — A drug-trafficking sting at a local hotel proved fruitful for Traverse Narcotics Team officers.
The efforts netted the arrest of a 24-year-old Detroit man, Demond Kennard Roger-Williams, who is suspected of delivering pink fentanyl to a local resident and possessing a “large amount” of the drug, along with evidence of delivery and trafficking, according to a TNT release.
The investigation came after a tip on Aug. 4 suggesting the hotel was a hotspot for such activity and identifying a suspect.
TNT officers conducted hours of surveillance of Roger-Williams’ room and vehicle, which caught footage of “drug activity,” the release states.
Investigators soon netted a warrant and searched the room while Roger-Williams was out. They uncovered about 94 grams of powdered fentanyl, 196 pills, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Roger-Williams later returned to the hotel and was placed in cuffs as soon as he pulled into the parking lot, according to the release. Michigan State Police assisted with that arrest.
Soon after, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department searched a local home and found drugs and other items consistent with those bagged at Roger-Williams’ hotel room, according to the release.
He faces several felonies in 86th District Court, including possession with intent to deliver; two counts of fentanyl delivery; maintaining a drug house; maintaining a “drug vehicle” and driving on a suspended license. He’s being considered a habitual offender, though court records did not denote at which level.
Roger-Williams was arraigned Aug. 10 and remains in Grand Traverse County’s jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.
His next court appearance, a preliminary exam, is scheduled for Aug. 31.
