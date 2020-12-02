ELBERTA — Robert Michael Freebold faces three counts of open murder is confined to a Benzie County jail cell as investigations — and court proceedings — move forward.
The 58-year-old Elberta man was arrested and arraigned on the felony counts Nov. 24, according to Benzie County Undersheriff Greg Hubers. Each of the charges carries a potential life sentence if Freebold is convicted, and the charge allows a prosecutor, judge or jury to amend the crimes to first- or second-degree murder as the case continues on.
Freebold is accused of shooting and killing Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63, Robert James Freebold, 27, who goes by “Bobby” on social media, and Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20, the evening of Nov. 20.
Investigators still are determining how the four were related — Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson said Monday that Robert Michael Freebold and Marilyn married and then split up several years ago, but finding legal records of subsequent marriage or divorce has been difficult.
She and Benzie County Sheriff’s Department detectives await records from Texas that could clear up those questions.
Much of the case depends on still-pending test results from Michigan State Police crime lab evidence tests, including DNA comparisons, full autopsy reports and Texas records, including details on past run-ins the elder Freebold had with the law.
Dispatchers were alerted to the shooting via an open-line cell call, which according to a release, was traceable. A Benzie County Sheriff’s deputy and Frankfort Police Department officer were among the first on-scene. They found the since-jailed Freebold, who suffered blunt-force trauma to the head, collapsed near the Elberta home’s front door. Inside, they found the others.
Bobby and Marilyn were pronounced dead on-scene. Malachi died while being transported to Munson Medical Center, according to that release.
Hubers declined to discuss how Freebold was wounded.
After several days in serious condition, Freebold was released to the custody of Benzie County’s jail, where he’ll remain after being denied bond at a Nov. 24 arraignment.
There, the 58-year-old — a gash above his right eye visible during a live-streamed court appearance — requested a court-appointed attorney.
Freebold next appears in court on Dec. 10 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary exam has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
