GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — A 17-year-old is currently in custody as a suspect in an alleged early morning car theft and police chase.
The boy is accused of stealing a blue 2004 Mazda Miata convertible and running from deputies early in the morning of July 12, according to an official from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:24 a.m. deputies responded to a call in Long Lake Township that a car was stolen from the reporting party’s unlocked garage with the keys inside it.
Lieutenant Brian Giddis from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s office said the deputies connected the call to an earlier alcohol call involving a minor who lives on the same block. Lt. Giddis said the deputies followed the lead and spoke to the parents.
When the parents realized their teen wasn’t home, deputies went to search for him and the missing vehicle.
Two hours later, a deputy spotted the car going 99 mph north on Center Road in Peninsula Township at approximately 4:20 a.m. According to Lt. Giddis, the deputy pulled the car over on Center and Blue Water roads and told the driver to throw the keys out the window.
The driver attempted a u-turn, which caused the car to roll over and strike a large rock, according to reports. The missing teen was found in the driver’s seat alongside a 16-year-old female in the passenger’s seat.
Neither of the teenagers sustained any serious injuries, and the car was labeled as having “disabling damage,” on the incident report.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said the county prosecutor spoke to the judge and made arrangements for the 17-year-old boy to be incarcerated at the Grand Traverse County Jail. Since he is still a juvenile, the jail will need to make accommodations for him to be out of sight and sound of other inmates due to Michigan state law.
Officials were unable to confirm the exact damage to the car, or comment on if the 16-year-old female will face any charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.