TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies seek a man accused of near-totalling another car after fleeing the scene of a Thursday morning accident.
The driver — described by witnesses as a white man with facial hair — was awaiting a left turn out of a Speedway gas station at the corner of Four Mile Road and U.S. 31 North when a right-turning driver waved them on.
“So this car does the old, ‘Here, I’ll let you in,’” said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless.
The man took the opportunity, Fewless said, but failed to spot another northbound car merging into the intersection’s left turn lane.
The collision left the unsuspecting northbound driver’s car with heavy front end damage, Fewless said, and instead of stopping, the gas station turner fled down Four Mile.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene just after 9 a.m.
The fleeing driver was at fault in the crash, Fewless added, for failing to yield.
A surveillance video shows the unidentified man at the Speedway just before the crash, but the footage is “less than poor,” Fewless said. Deputies are currently following up with the gas station.
Investigators are seeking a mid- to late-2000s Ford 3/4-Ton pickup truck with significant damage to its front driver’s side, particularly near its headlight.
Fewless said witnesses described the diesel truck as bronze, brown or tan in color.
Law enforcement received a bad plate from witnesses — Fewless suspects the correct plate is a letter or digit off — of DSM490.
“We know that’s a similar plate to what’s on the vehicle,” he said.
Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information on the crash should contact the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department.
