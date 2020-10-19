TRAVERSE CITY — Hurled accusations of road rage proved conflicting in a police report.
The incident, which both parties told Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies took place around noon Saturday, occurred near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Airport Road.
A 35-year-old Traverse City man driving a blue Ford Escape called 911 after a run-in with the 57-year-old driver of a white Chevy Cruz, said Lt. Brian Giddis, who confirmed the mens’ ages Monday morning. He’d pulled into a Holiday convenience store parking lot to wait for deputies, according to police logs, and told dispatchers the younger driver had tried to instigate a fight.
Once deputies caught up with him, the Cruz driver told them the caller had actually started it.
Logs show the 57-year-old, who Giddis said also hails from Traverse City, told deputies the Escape first approached him as he waited for a light at 31 and Airport. He claims the driver approached very quickly, and once he stopped, didn’t center himself in the lane.
Rather, he told them the 35-year-old stopped on an angle in what he perceived as an aggressive fashion, according to logs. The Escape’s driver appeared to be yelling and “gesturing wildly” at him, and, he told deputies, “badgered me all the way down the hill.”
The 57-year-old took the actions as a call to fight, and got out of his car, logs show. He approached the younger driver, who locked his doors. The older man responded by levying a kick at the Escape’s driver’s-side mirror.
According to the logs, the man offered a brief demonstration for the deputy, raising his right foot to waist height.
The man with the Cruz told deputies he was a longtime cabby and “gets a lot of experience that way.” He also claimed that while normally he has a front and rear dashboard camera, neither was active during the incident, according to police logs.
No arrests were made in the incident. A report is still being completed, Giddis said Monday.
