GRAWN — A car stolen from a Long Lake Township neighborhood was found Monday.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies discovered the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee Latitude — valued at more than $25,000 — in nearby Blair Township.
It was stolen early Saturday morning, according to Capt. Randy Fewless, from a driveway off Tyler Hills Drive.
The car’s owners woke around 2 a.m. to spot a white “young man” or “teenage kid” in a blue sweatshirt getting into the car and backing out of the driveway, Fewless said. Before that, they watched from a window as the unidentified man knocked at their front and back doors.
No arrests have been made in the case and investigators are still seeking a suspect.
Anyone with information can call Central Dispatch at 231-922-4550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.