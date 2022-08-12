TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies found 17 dogs in the backseat of a car, a number which were hurt or killed after the driver hit a tree.
A 58-year-old man from Fife Lake Township was driving on Country Road 633 in Green Lake Township on Aug. 10 when he crashed into a tree, according to Lieutenant Brian Giddis from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
The man sustained minor injuries, and his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, had a broken leg, officials said.
Deputies found 17 dogs in the backseat of the 1999 black Oldsmobile Bravada, some that sustained injuries from the crash, or had died, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Giddis said the report did not say how many dogs were killed, or details on the extent of the injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver voluntarily went to Munson Medical Center for a blood draw. The report did not contain a PBT result or results from the blood draw as of Thursday morning.
Grand Traverse County Animal Control said they were involved with the incident, but were unable to give more details about how the injured dogs were doing.
This incident is still under investigation.
