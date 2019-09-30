TRAVERSE CITY — Deputies pulled up to the Town & Country mobile home park late Saturday evening after several residents phoned 911 to report a suspected drive-by shooting.
No residents were injured in the incident, which several witnesses reported as a white vehicle blasting loud music and driving erratically through the neighborhood. Several neighbors heard gunshots, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark. One witness said the driver flipped them off while speeding by.
Deputies discovered what appeared to be a bullet fragment from a parked car on the scene.
Witness descriptions led investigators to the home of a 21-year-old man, the registered owner of the vehicle, living at Carson Square Apartments, Clark said.
Investigators questioned what he’d been doing for the last several hours, Clark said, and the man told deputies he’d been out shooting at Hoosier Valley. He consented to a search of his vehicle, during which investigators discovered multiple spent shell casings for a 9mm gun on the front passenger seat.
They didn’t find a gun or gun case during the search, Clark said.
No arrests have been made.
Investigators are working to identify other witnesses and check the man’s alibi.
“At this point there’s a lot of variables,” Clark said. “We’ve got to look at a lot of things.”
Anyone with information on the incident should call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department.
