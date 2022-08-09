TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies identified Tyler Jonathan Schroeder as one of the two drivers who died in a three-car crash in Long Lake Township last month.
An Aug. 12 funeral service is being planned for Schroeder in the Gardens at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, according to the funeral home website.
The 23-year-old Lake Ann man died Aug. 1 in the hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash near the intersection of M-72 and Gray Road at 10:55 p.m. July 29, sheriff’s deputies said.
The crash also killed another driver, a 44-year-old man from Ironwood, deputies said.
Schroeder was heading east on M-72, near the intersection, when his vehicle struck another vehicle from behind, police said.
That vehicle went off the road and rolled over, resulting in minor injuries for that driver, a 46-year-old Traverse City woman, and a passenger.
Schroeder’s car then crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound vehicle being driven by the Ironwood man, who died at the scene, police said.
The crash is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.
