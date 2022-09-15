KALKASKA — More details were released on the two-SUV collision that sent five people to the hospital.
Kalkaska County deputies determined that the SUV traveling west on Seelye Road did not stop at the stop sign on Valley Road, and struck another SUV traveling north at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to a crash report.
The SUV that was struck on Valley Road had two children passengers and an adult driver, while the other SUV had an adult driver and an adult passenger, police reports said.
According to Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford, four of the people involved in the crash were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and one of the children were airlifted to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, Whiteford said.
The Kalkaska Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Kalkaska Township Fire Department, the Clearwater Township Fire Department, the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety and Kalkaska EMS.
The case was still open as of Thursday afternoon, pending further investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.