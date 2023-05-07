TRAVERSE CITY — Proposals that Traverse City planning commissioners hope could allow for more housing variety in the city’s one- and two-family neighborhoods are raising some concerns.
Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting voted to set a June 6 public hearing to consider 12 amendments to the city zoning code. Those same amendments are the subject of an open house at 7 p.m. May 16 at Park Place Hotel, documents show.
Proposed changes, such as lowering minimum lot sizes, allowing extra houses on certain oversized lots and removing an annual cap on accessory dwelling units, aim to allow more varied housing types within the city’s neighborhoods, hopefully growing the city’s housing stock, according to a city presentation on the proposals.
City Planner Shawn Winter gave an example Friday of a woman who lives in the Slabtown neighborhood who has a small family and doesn’t need, nor can she afford, a large, single-family house. She’s looking for a duplex instead, something the proposed changes would make easier to convert out of existing homes.
“Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is to provide a variety to meet people’s needs, whether it’s different people or the way people’s needs change for themselves through their lives,” he said.
The proposals are prompting plenty of debate, including among planning commissioners.
Removing a requirement that a homeowner live in either their principal or accessory dwelling unit while also dropping the 15-per-year annual cap on new ones seemed like a bad idea to Commissioner Heather Shaw, she said. Another proposed change would allow accessory dwelling units — also known as in-law flats — to be built on properties where the principal residence is split into a duplex.
Those changes combined had Shaw concerned that investors and private equity firms could snap up homes with accessory dwelling units, she said. She cited figures that private equity firms already own 7.7 percent of the city’s housing stock.
Board Chairman Brian Hassing responded that the city doesn’t require other long-term rentals, like duplexes, to be owner-occupied. But he agreed the change could wait to see what happens.
That requirement can have unintended consequences. Winter said he knows of a U.S. Air Force reservist who was called up and has to move for three years. They own a house with an accessory dwelling unit and now their tenant will have to move out while they rent out their main home.
City resident Mary Mills echoed Shaw in telling the planning commission that removing the owner occupancy requirement seemed like it would mainly benefit developers and investors.
Other commenters at Tuesday’s meeting said they thought adopting the changes would have negative impacts on the residential neighborhoods affected by the change.
“Your case for density is an experiment lacking justification and evidence,” Mills said. “It has the potential, like urban renewal of the past, to create damage throughout the city that is hard to undo.”
Individually, the amendments won’t lead to much new housing being built, Winter said after the meeting. Even when combined, several limiting factors would mean the effects would likely be slow and less widespread than imagined. Those factors include a willing property owner, the right property conditions, available finances and more.
Mills said afterward that money might not be a limiting factor for investors.
Other draft changes to one- and two-family zoning districts include cutting the minimum lot size in R-1a and R-1b single family residential districts, to 7,000 square feet from 9,000 square feet in R-1a and to 4,000 square feet from 8,000 square feet in R-1b. Doing so would allow more lots to be split, while lot width requirements would still rule some out.
Another change would allow two homes on a lot that otherwise fits legal requirements for a property split, but where creating another property line — and the setbacks from it — would make siting a home difficult.
Cluster housing, where a handful of homes are built together on an oversized residential lot, currently requires at least 5 acres. A proposed amendment would drop that minimum to 1 acre.
Another amendment would allow up to four dwellings per lot in R-2 two-family districts. Winter said that change also would add a limit of two structures per property, so those four dwellings could be a quadplex, two duplexes or a triplex and an accessory dwelling unit.
Proposed changes also would add definitions for duplexes, triplexes and quad-plexes to the city zoning code, and allow duplexes as a use by right in R-1a and R-1b districts where the city currently requires a special land use permit.
Yet another amendment would rename the R-1 and R-2 zoning districts, from single-family to low-density, and from two-family to mixed-density, respectively.
Shaw said she was unsure that allowing four dwellings in all sections of R-2 two-family neighborhoods would be appropriate, and both Hassing and Planning Commissioner Linda Koebert agreed.
The ideas have some support, including from the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. Carolyn Ulstad, the organization’s transportation program manager, wrote a letter backing changes that could allow for more housing within the city’s footprint.
“By diversifying available housing options, the city could accommodate a broader range of household sizes, income levels, and lifestyles, fostering a stronger sense of community and inclusivity,” she wrote.
Shaw, who voiced the most skepticism about some of the proposals, had others she liked — allowing two homes on a lot large enough to site them seemed like an easy change, for example. And allowing duplexes by right could help fix up some large, old homes while leaving yards, trees and other aspects of a typical residential block intact.
City resident Jackie Anderson told commissioners the changes might not result in much new housing after all. She cited a study showing other cities that enacted widespread upzoning in single-family neighborhoods saw less than a 1-percent increase in housing stocks.
She said she plans on attending the May 16 open house, but wants to hear more data than what planning commissioners have heard thus far.
Winter said plans are still in the works, but, so far, the open house should resemble others, like for nonmedical marijuana zoning rules, where participants can go from station to station and talk about the proposed changes detailed at each one.
He said he believes the amendments are worth pursuing, in part because the city is mostly built out within its footprint. There are “many levers” behind the housing sector, and adjusting the rules can allow more houses within existing residential neighborhoods.
Mills said she’s against the proposals, but most of all wants city residents to be aware of what the planning commission is considering. These ideas have been discussed in some form for a few years. And, while some critics accused planners of rushing them, Winter pointed to their inclusion in three years of annual goals.
Yet Mills still hears from people who are stunned that the ideas are up for consideration and have made it as far as they have, she said.
“People need to say something, they need to share their opinion,” she said. “And you know, if it comes out and residents say, ‘Oh this is great, we love this,’ then OK.
“But my concern is people aren’t knowing about this and they’re going to find out about it after it’s all said and done.”
