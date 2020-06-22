TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College will reopen this week, first to members, then to the public.
Members-only hours run June 23-25, from 1-5 p.m., according to a museum statement. General public hours start July 1, and will operate Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.
Practices related to the COVID-19 epidemic will be in place, including required face coverings, hand sanitizing and social distancing. Those who feel ill or with symptoms are asked to stay home and utilize virtual programming, the statement read.
Temporary exhibits (through Aug. 16) include the photography of Howard G. Buffett, "40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World;" traditional papermaking in "Pulped Under Pressure;" and "Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day," Karen Bondarchuk's exhibit of 365 crows inspired by her mother's dementia. Permanent collections and sculpture courts are open, excepting The Rutkowski Discovery Gallery for children, Milliken Auditorium and lobby, and Dutmers Theater.
Museum capacity will be capped at 50 and the museum's store will be limited to four shoppers at a time, the statement read. Credit and debit cards are preferred currency.
A new museum store website allows patrons to purchase tickets online in advance, and offers curbside pick-up and shipping options. Contact: 231-995-1055; dennosmuseum.org or facebook.com/thedennos.
