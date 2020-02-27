SUTTONS BAY — A Bingham Township Democrat has filed to run for the post of Leelanau County clerk.
Theresa Rose, 57, is challenging long-time clerk Michelle Crocker, a Republican.
Crocker, 59, has been the clerk in Leelanau County since she was appointed in May 1996. She was elected to the post in August of that year.
Rose is the deputy treasurer and the principal resident exemption auditor for Leelanau County. She is also a trained mediator and licensed attorney, though she is not actively practicing, she said.
Rose has never run for office, but said she is a lifelong Democrat and has been inspired by the nation’s political chaos.
Several incumbents have already filed to run again, as well as some newcomers.
Lois Ann Bahle, a Democrat, will run against Commissioner William J. Bunek for his District 3 seat, while Gwenne Allgaier, also a Democrat, is running for Carolyn Rentenbach's District 6 seat. Rentenbach, a Democrat, is not running again.
Bahle ran against Bunek in 2018.
Treasurer John A. Gallagher III, District 4 Commissioner Ty Wessell, District 5 Commissioner Patricia Soutas-Little, and road Commissioner John J. Popa have all filed. Gallagher and Popa are Republicans; Wessell and Soutas-Little are Democrats.
The filing deadline is 4 p.m. April 21. People also have until that date to withdraw their nomination.
Editor's note: This story was updated 02/27/20 to correct Rentenbach's campaign status.
