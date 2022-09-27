TRAVERSE CITY — In Andrea Holczman's 15 years as a dispatcher, she never had to walk a woman through the process of giving birth.
Or talk a woman through it — until Tuesday morning.
At 6:55 a.m., Holczman got the first call of her shift.
"I thought it might be a car accident with some kind of trauma, because I could hear Mom in the background, in pain," she said.
The caller was with a woman in labor in a car at the intersection of U.S. 37 South near Center Road in Mayfield Township.
A sergeant and a deputy from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were dispatched by Holczman to help the woman give birth in a Honda Pilot, Capt. Chris Clark said at a press briefing later that morning.
"A huge thanks to the dispatcher who walked everyone on scene through the delivery," Clark said.
Dispatchers have access to a medical program that provides detailed instructions on the fundamental process, Holczman said.
"It's especially helpful for childbirth because there are so many things that could happen, that would be a lot to try and memorize," she said.
Her primary role Tuesday morning was to make sure the mother was comfortable as she pushed the baby out, and then make sure the new baby girl was wrapped in blankets or towels.
Holczman said it seemed like the mother knew she might give birth on the road because their car was already stocked with blankets.
"She's had several kids before, and it sounds like she had a history of her labors going pretty quickly," she said. "My partners took over the radio traffic so I could focus on the caller."
Holczman said the 911 caller was "wonderful with working with Mom and making sure she was comfortable."
The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes, she said.
In the past, Holczman said, the labor calls she has dealt with always ended when EMS personnel arrived before the baby was born.
Right when EMS pulled up, Holczman said, she was about to help them with tying off the umbilical cord.
Mom and baby were both transported to Munson Medical Center, and are doing well.
