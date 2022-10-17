Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 45 kts from the north and highest waves around 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&