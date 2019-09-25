TRAVERSE CITY — Joshua VanDeHoef stood again before a judge Wednesday morning — but it will be weeks until the murder charge against him moves forward.
Several delays have plagued the 18-year-old’s case since his July 3 arrest.
The next significant action is a preliminary examination, which the court holds to determine if a case has enough evidence to move to trial. It was originally slated for Aug. 22, but a joint request for more case-building time by the defense and prosecution pushed that to Oct. 4. A second request by the defense further delayed that action into November.
VanDeHoef’s attorney Jesse Williams expressed frustration over what he called “unacceptable” hold-ups by the prosecution in that case-building process, citing several delays in providing reports and other vital evidence needed to build a defense.
“It’s just unfair to the defense to get the bulk of this information literally a month before the hearing,” Williams said Wednesday before 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney. “This information has been available since July 3 — it’s just unacceptable.”
The prosecution accuses VanDeHoef, of both Traverse City and California, of attacking James Chisholm and slitting the man’s throat in the early morning hours of May 29.
Walkers found the 62-year-old — who family members said lived a nomadic life and often traveled to camp — just feet from his tent off the Boardman Lake walking trail.
Williams has submitted three requests for documents to date — including photographs of that crime scene — and on Sept. 3 asked the court to compel prosecutors to hand them over.
“We should’ve been quicker — I’m going to be the first to admit that,” Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said Wednesday evening. “It did take us a long time to get that discovery. And the only thing I can say is that there’s a lot.”
She presented several pieces of evidence, via a compact disc and USB drive, to Williams minutes before Wednesday’s status conference commenced. It was the deadline to do so under an order set by Cooney at a Sept. 17 status conference.
Cooney demanded prosecutors turn over the rest of the requested data — a hard drive’s worth of information off VanDeHoef’s computer and cellphone — by Friday.
Moeggenberg said dealing with multiple agencies — the Traverse City Police Department, Sacramento law enforcement, Michigan State Police and the FBI all contributed to the investigation — makes for slower going. More than a dozen search warrants were executed in the case, she added.
“In a case like this, discovery never really ends,” Moeggenberg said.
VanDeHoef surrendered himself at Grand Traverse County’s jail on July 3. He’s remained in jail since after being denied bond.
“We’re not arguing about time, we’re not arguing a speedy trial — we just want this done correctly,” Williams said. “I think the point that we’re missing is we filed discovery, and we filed the supplemental, and we filed the motion.”
Moeggenberg said the goal on both sides is being fully prepared for trial before the preliminary exam. That action typically coincides with binding a case over to 13th Circuit Court, where it, often swiftly, proceeds to trial.
“Things move really fast in our docket once we hit Circuit Court,” Moeggenberg said. “It’s better for both sides to be doing more prep (now).”
Williams also requested Wednesday that VanDeHoef be granted indigent status, which would put the burden of funding much of the case on Grand Traverse County. The measure is typically granted in situations where a defendant cannot afford to fund their defense. Much of the teen’s defense has been paid by his family, and Williams highlighted his client’s lack of funds and assets. Cooney said he’d review the law on the matter and make a determination at a later date.
VanDeHoef next appears in court for a preliminary examination on Nov. 5.
