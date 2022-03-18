BELLAIRE — A Missouri woman charged in a shooting that last summer injured another woman during an altercation at a Torch River boat launch, testified in her own defense during a multi-day trial in 13th Circuit Court.
Lauren Marie Hunter, 36, of St. Louis, was previously arraigned on felonious assault with intent to murder, firearms charges and operating while intoxicated, court records show.
Hunter on Thursday told a jury of eight women and six men she feared for her own and her family’s safety when she got out of her SUV with a handgun and approached the victim.
Maizy Gleason of Grand Rapids, who was shot in the chest and survived, on Tuesday testified for the prosecution, stating she saw the gun in Hunter’s hand and punched Hunter in the face hard enough to knock off her sunglasses.
Attorney Scott Rosenblum, a member of Hunter’s St. Louis-based defense team, questioned Hunter for nearly an hour Thursday morning, regarding what Hunter recalled of the Aug. 10, 2021 shooting.
Hunter explained she and her husband, Jack Hunter, and their two children, ages 12 and 7, were enjoying the final day of a four-day fishing vacation on the Chain of Lakes.
Hunter said a stormy weather forecast made the couple anxious to get their boat off the water and they left the Torch Lake sand bar and headed for the boat launch, where they had to circle and wait for others to exit.
Among those using the small boat launch that day were Gleason, her boyfriend and three of their friends, who were also on the last day of their vacation.
Witnesses testified Jack Hunter docked the boat and stayed onboard with the children, Lauren Hunter walked away from the dock toward a nearby parking lot to retrieve the couple’s Cadillac Escalade and boat trailer and on the way encountered Gleason.
The women had a brief but heated exchange, Lauren Hunter testified, stating she said, “We need to load and go, load and go,” to which Gleason responded, “You’re not the f---ing parking police,” prompting Hunter to raise her middle finger.
Hunter acknowledged drinking beer that day; Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter during his cross examination said Hunter’s blood alcohol level was .17 — more than twice the legal driving limit in Michigan.
Gleason’s group, who were underage, had also been drinking that day, witnesses testified Wednesday.
Hunter said she retrieved her vehicle, had difficulty lining it up to load the family’s fishing boat, which was made more complicated by close quarters at the boat launch and other vehicles present, including one in which Gleason was temporarily a passenger.
“Maizy (Gleason) came out of the car, slammed the door, she was beet red, she was obviously pissed off, unhinged,” Hunter said. “Her stance was terrifying.”
Hunter acknowledged she found her husband’s .38 Ruger handgun inside the car, held it up to the window in clear view of Gleason, saying, “I don’t want to shoot you.”
Jack Hunter testified he witnessed some of the altercation, though not the shooting, because he was speaking with Gleason’s boyfriend and another male member of the group, hoping for some assistance in calming down the situation.
“I figured if they were her friends, that could be a good course of action, to speak with them,” Jack Hunter said.
Gleason’s friends previously testified Jack Hunter approached them looking for a fight, but Hunter said on the stand Thursday that was not the case. Nor did he tell his wife that he wouldn’t buy her a new boat if she broke the one they had, as previous witnesses testified.
Lauren Hunter remained composed on the stand until recounting the actual shooting, at which point she became tearful, acknowledging Gleason was approaching Jack Hunter, with her back to Lauren, when Lauren approached Gleason with the gun.
Lauren said she saw stars and thought she might pass out when Gleason punched her, and the weapon, which was not equipped with a safety, “discharged” when Lauren Hunter sensed another punch coming.
The couple’s two children were on the dock during the altercation, witnesses said, and were later attended to by law enforcement.
Jack Hunter, a firefighter and a paramedic, rendered aid and spoke with a 9-1-1 dispatcher and on cross examination from Rossiter, agreed he needed to use force to get the gun away from his wife.
“She was 100 percent in psychological shock,” Jack Hunter said, of Lauren Hunter who was arrested at the scene and is currently out on bond.
The defense rested about 11:30 a.m., Judge Thomas Power excused the jury for the evening and closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
