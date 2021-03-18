TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City planning commissioner’s concern over the process — or lack thereof — behind a riverside deck spurred his request to move ahead with more restrictive zoning for riverfront and bayside properties.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he doesn’t want to wait for the Downtown Development Authority-run Lower Boardman River Leadership Team before moving ahead with a riparian buffer zone ordinance.
That would place limits on developing, clearing and in some cases mowing properties along the Boardman River and Grand Traverse Bay.
But while other commissioners had concerns over the issues he raised, he found few takers for moving ahead with the new rules before the group formed to create a cohesive plan for the Boardman River’s downtown stretch finishes its work.
That includes a public input session planning commissioners are likely to want to hear, said city Planner Shawn Winter.
“I understand the desire to move quickly ahead with the riparian buffer ordinance, but let me remind you under the ... Zoning Enabling Act, zoning ordinance regulations are required to follow the plan, and here we have a sub-area plan in the process,” he said.
Commissioner Christie Minervini agreed, adding she wouldn’t support allowing the Breakwater owners to lease space on the new deck for sidewalk tables because she wouldn’t want to see the public access point impeded by private, commercial use.
The deck and access ramp at the center of the issue was recently built between the Breakwater apartment building’s southeast corner, the Union Street Bridge and the Boardman River. Innovo Development Group, the company that built Breakwater, built the deck to replace a city-built ramp, stairs and overlook previously in the same spot.
That irked McGillivary, who pointed out that planning commissioners were explicit in 2018 in not giving their approval to anything on public property, including a once-proposed riverside patio Innovo Development Group dropped after planners objected.
His issue wasn’t the structure itself, he said.
“My point is simply that when the planning commission says, don’t do this, I don’t think staff should go ahead and decide that we need to do this anyways, it’s an issue that needs to be addressed so let’s address it and never inform the planning commission” he said. “My biggest concern here is the lack of communication.”
Construction on the deck prompted a flurry of emails to city leaders, and old drawings of that riverside patio seemed to cause confusion. Mayor Jim Carruthers eventually asked city Manager Marty Colburn to clear up the matter at a recent meeting.
Colburn’s memo laid out the reasoning behind the new structure, which Winter repeated to planners. The original ramp to the sidewalk between Union Street and the Pine Street bridge straddled property lines, and the developer had to demolish it to build. Winter said city staff considered replacing the deck a minor amendment, so it never went to planning commissioners for review.
The developer agreed to pay for the new deck, David VanderKlok, Studio Intrigue principal and Breakwater project representative, previously told the Record-Eagle. Innovo Development Group also agreed to rehab some of the sidewalks and an overlook along the river.
Commissioner Heather Shaw said building the deck may have been legal, but she thought the city should move ahead with a riparian buffer zone ordinance. More importantly, it shouldn’t exempt itself, and that deck set bad precedent, she argued.
Providing access to the river can protect riverbanks from erosion, Winter said. And taking too hardline an approach on public infrastructure in the riparian zone, zoning rules could ban things like footbridges over the Boardman River.
“I really think through proper design we can have both, we can have access, we can have connectivity, and we can have environmental sustainability,” he said. “But it needs to be done kind of comprehensively and to think about all those goals, and that’s what this planning effort the DDA is undergoing is striving to achieve.”
McGillivary also pointed to the sidewalk between the building’s northeast corner and Garland Street. He provided pictures showing the walkway, at 4 feet wide or less and made into an obstacle course by light and street sign posts plus, when the picture was taken, an illegally parked vehicle.
That vehicle would be roughly in the same spot where drivers stopped at Union Street would wait, McGillivary said. That again seemed at odds with plans for the site, which showed a wider walkway. Plus, the city’s rules for sidewalk obstructions like seating areas requires a 5-foot-wide walkway to be left open.
Odd property lines were again at play, Winter said. Garland Street originally was built partly on private property, so the building corner met city setback requirements from the property line despite being so close to the road.
David Hassing, the planning commission chair, agreed it’s a tight spot and said the city’s traffic committee was looking into the location. Commissioners Tyler Bevier and Christopher Martin suggested removing some obstacles, with Bevier proposing moving the stop sign to a nearby lamp post and Martin asking if the street lights could be attached to the building.
The corner, Winter said, shows how sometimes city standards in its its zoning rules don’t pan out when they’re implemented. Setbacks are one example, including one that permitted nearby Hotel Indigo to build up to the property line. Planners later agreed the design “missed the mark,” so they amended setback rules.
“It may be the case where we need to take that kind of approach,” Winter said.
