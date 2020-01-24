TRAVERSE CITY — The best laid plans of mice and men often go astray.
So too seem the plans of Traverse City Area Public Schools officials for a new Montessori school building.
The project has been in the planning and development stage for more than a year, but the site for the future home of students ranging from toddlers to eighth grade has yet to be decided.
TCAPS Board of Education members might change that next month.
Christine Thomas-Hill, TCAPS associate superintendent of finance and operations, said the hope is to bring a recommendation before the board at the Feb. 10 meeting after the Montessori visioning task force meets again Feb. 3.
That can change, however, if the stakeholders are not comfortable with the option being presented.
District officials met with Montessori staff Tuesday morning to discuss possible site options and, during a PTO meeting later that night, presented two options — demolition of the current building at Glenn Loomis and reconstruction or building at Franke Road — to parents and families.
The consensus of the two meetings? Well, there really wasn’t one.
Both Thomas-Hill and Montessori Principal Lisa Van Loo said opinions are all over the place, including some parents vying for the original plan of building at 14th Street and Pine Street. That option was nixed in September when city officials declined to vacate a portion of Griffin Street between Oak Street and Pine Street just south of Thirlby Field.
“The unfortunate thing is that there’s no perfect solution. If there was, it would make everything easier — but there isn’t,” Thomas-Hill said. “We don’t have 80 acres in the middle of town to make a beautiful Montessori site.”
With the option that district officials, Montessori staff and parents wanted falling in the “highly unlikely” category, that leaves the imperfect options of building on the current site or building farther west at Franke Road.
Van Loo said building on the current site comes with “significant limitations” that would sacrifice some components of a vision in line with the Montessori philosophy. The biggest limitation being lack of space, taking future expansion of the program off the table.
Students would have to be housed somewhere else during the demolition and construction, and Thomas-Hill said she would recommend the now-shuttered Bertha Vos Elementary School, which is at least a 15-20 minute drive for most current Montessori families. The district used Bertha Vos for students attending Eastern Elementary when that school was knocked down and rebuilt.
“It’s important that we have it built as a Montessori school,” Van Loo said. “There’s no question that there’s going to be a difficult decision that needs to be made.”
Space won’t be an issue if the school is built at Franke Road, but that site does not offer the same amenities as a community school. The prospect for students and staff to take “community walks” will be made more difficult by having to cross both Silver Lake Road and possibly Division Street, creating safety issues. Students walking and biking to school will also be a challenge.
Cari Noga, a parent of a Montessori student, attended the PTO meeting and said parents were upset that Franke Road was presented as the default option at this point, but she understands building at 14th and Pine is not realistic.
“My gripe is with the city,” Noga said as she waited along Griffin Street during dismissal Wednesday. “I felt that the value of a new school here far outweighs this — snow piles and an access alley.”
But Noga said she doesn’t want “perfect to be the enemy of good” and that TCAPS needs to move on Franke Road “ASAP” to give Traverse City more middle school options.
Luette Frost, a parent of two Montessori students, said she spent a good portion of Wednesday speaking with other parents and trying to organize a group that would advocate to keep the Montessori a community school. Her plan is to “pull people back to the table and work something out to put the school back where we originally planned.”
“I know the city has plans for 14th Street, so I’d also like to see there not be a massive parking lot right on the corridor that they’re trying to advocate for more business development,” Frost said. “I’d really just love to see the city and TCAPS work together. It seems that just hasn’t happened.”
Frost, who was part of the original visioning process in January 2019, criticized the district’s communication with parents throughout this process and said she and other parents offered to be part of the process and have felt ignored.
“The school district has not been transparent with all of this,” Frost said. “We’ve wanted to be involved. We’ve wanted to know what’s going on. We just haven’t been informed. It’s simply that.”
The original goal was to open the new school in 2021, but the current timeline has the building ready for the 2022-23 school year with construction to start in April 2021. Thomas-Hill said board trustees have a lot to consider when making this decision. Van Loo said she trusts the board knows the priority remains the students and their needs as it relates to Montessori education.
“There is a lot of trust that something will come next,” Van Loo said. “It’s just a difficult process of trying to figure it out.”
