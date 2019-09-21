LAKE ANN — A group of Inland Township residents are digging in their heels to fight off a proposed gravel mining operation on Oakley Road.
About 120 people showed up at a public hearing held by the Homestead Inland Joint Planning Commission this week to protest the operation, saying it will be noisy, depress their property values, pollute the air and the Platte River and impact roads and traffic.
Residents also want to know how snowmobile trails will be accessed, how the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will be impacted, and what’s to stop the next person from putting in a gravel pit.
“I don’t know why someone should get to come in and lower my property values,” said Mike Turmel, who lives near the proposed site.
Jim Brouwer, president of the Friends of the Platte River Watershed that formed to fight the mine, said opening a mine there is “morally unconscionable” and will hurt tourism.
The planning commission should approve things that support tourism, he said.
“Do we need gravel? Of course,” Brouwer said. “Do we need a gravel mining operation in this area? Of course not.”
The eight-member combined planning commission is considering a special use permit for the proposed operation. The gravel-rich 150-acre property is owned by Alan Leman of Traverse City.
Leman is the former owner of Precision Paving in Interlochen, which he sold in February.
He did not attend Monday’s hearing.
Bryan Langepfeffer, an attorney for the Friends group, said the application submitted by Leman failed to meet several standards of the zoning ordinance.
A hearing on the permit application was also held in August, but was tabled when planners asked for a detailed environmental impact statement and a reclamation plan for what will be done after the gravel has been extracted.
Langepfeffer said those were submitted as a “footnote” to the application and were just a couple of paragraphs long. He is requesting an impact statement done by an environmental consultant.
Soil borings were also missing, as well as a truck route impact statement from the Benzie County Road Commission on how trucking the gravel out will affect traffic patterns.
Those items were again requested by planners.
“It concerns me deeply that we don’t see answers to questions asked last month,” said Commissioner Jim Clark.
Dusty Christensen is with Mansfield Land Use Consultants, the engineering firm for the mining operation. Christensen said he never got a formal request for the information and will have it by the October or November planning meeting.
Township officials said all the documents will be posted online for the public to view when they become available.
Attorney Peter Wendling, who represents the township in this matter, said the trend for these kinds of cases — especially the high-profile ones — is for whichever side is not satisfied with the decision to go to court.
“The end game isn’t necessarily the decision by the board or commission,” Wendling said. “It often gets appealed in circuit court.”
A judge looks at the facts of the case and Wendling recommended that the planning commission wait until it has all of the information from both sides before making a decision.
“The facts are different for each of these types of mines based on the aggregates that are taken out of them,” Wendling said. “But the standard needs to be applied evenly and the evidence needs to be solid.”
There is also the looming threat of state Senate Bill 431, which would take away the ability of local municipalities to deny permits for mining operations.
Opponents say the bill favors industry and would mean gravel mines could be sited within 300 feet of homes.
Introduced by Sen. Adam Hollier, a Detroit Democrat, the bill is backed by sand and gravel lobbyists the Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA), which says access to gravel is needed to contain costs for road construction.
The MAA also says the state is running out of gravel, based on a $50,000 study done by a consultant in 2016 and paid for by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The study has come under fire after a recent report by the Detroit Free Press outlines how the MAA recommended the consultant, set out the scope of work and detailed the expected findings. The information was obtained by the Free Press under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act.
Langepfeffer told planners they can deny the application if the gravel extraction will result in “very serious consequences” as outlined in the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act.
“You have the power to deny this application,” Langepfeffer told planners. “Traffic impacts, noise pollution, water runoff ... can all result in very serious consequences.”
Clarence Raymond, who also lives near the proposed site, is the only person who spoke out in its favor, saying the township should be more concerned with how drain fields and septic systems are affecting the watershed.
“I don’t have a problem at all with this,” Raymond said. “I think that it’s going to be a good operation.”
