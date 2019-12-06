TRAVERSE CITY — The scars Christopher Wagenschutz left on the girls he kidnapped and sexually assaulted prove slow to heal.
“My daughter, over the course of the year, has been in a mental health institution three times,” said the mother of one of Wagenschutz’s victims, who was 13 last December when he picked her up from school and whisked her and a friend north to a Traverse City motel room. “This man took my daughter’s innocence away, for one, but also hurt a bunch of people doing so.”
A packed 13th Circuit Court gallery on Friday listened intently as Judge Kevin Elsenheimer handed down the 33-year-old’s punishment — 16.5 to 25 years in prison.
Wagenschutz pleaded guilty earlier this fall to first-degree criminal sexual conduct via a deal that dropped a kidnapping charge and other sex offenses.
Silver chains hung from his wrists, waist and ankles Friday and a blue prison jumpsuit hung loosely on his frame as he stood next to his court-appointed attorney, David Clark.
“It’s clear to me the defendant was grooming these young girls through his relationship with the family, to become at minimum, sexual partners,” Elsenheimer said upon sentencing. “I want these girls to get to adulthood fully before there’s any possibility of you being able to get out.”
Wagenschutz’s 13-year-old victim told police he picked her and a 14-year-old friend up from Cadillac Junior High School on Dec. 7, 2018.
He didn’t take them home.
Instead, the at-large trio hopped from county to county in an effort to evade law enforcement, court records show. They eventually landed at Traverse City’s Restwood Motel, where Wagenschutz performed oral sex on one girl and groped the other, also trying to have sex with the 13-year-old after her friend fell asleep, “causing her physical pain.”
“I’m sorry to everybody who was involved,” Wagenschutz said upon sentencing, adding that he’s been attending church and bible study while incarcerated. “I didn’t mean to hurt anybody.
“I know what I did is wrong.”
Clark argued that Wagenschutz didn’t have a full understanding of the law at the time.
“I really think he thought he had a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship going on,” he said Friday. “He became emotionally attached to her. He felt he loved her.”
Court records detail Wagenschutz’s “infatuation” with the 13-year-old. He often referred to her as his “wife” and treated the girl to food, new clothing and a haircut after nabbing the pair.
They exchanged love notes in what Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood called a disturbing process of grooming and manipulating the young girl.
“A number of things are striking to me about this case — not the least of which is the significant grooming, manipulation and predatory behavior the defendant used in gaining access to the victims,” Attwood said. “He really had her convinced they had this deep, meaningful romantic relationship. This was a child — a 13-year-old child.”
The victim’s mother spoke in court about Wagenschutz’s ties to her family — he was at one time engaged to her niece and a welcome member of their family. She said her children now ask her to double-check the front door is locked at night and are afraid to see Wagenschutz’s car on their street.
“My children trusted him as an adult, as a figure to look up to,” she said. “He has turned everything upside down and around.”
A conservation officer spotted the on-the-run trio in the parking lot of a Kalkaska grocery store on Dec. 8, and with help from Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department deputies, arrested Wagenschutz without incident. Both girls were safely returned to their families.
The incident spurred charges in both Wexford and Grand Traverse counties, and Wagenschutz was sentenced to 7-15 years in prison before a Wexford judge last spring.
His new sentence will be served concurrently.
The family of one of the two victims is seeking restitution against Wagenschutz as well, Attwood announced Friday. A hearing on that will be set sometime next month.
“A man who considers a 13-year-old girl his wife, I don’t know how you come back from that,” Attwood said. “I think we’re at the point where we need to protect the community from him, protect our children from him. The longer we keep him locked up in prison, I think, the safer we’ll all be.”
