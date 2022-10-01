TRAVERSE CITY — A group of community members gathered at Twin Lakes park to discuss their concerns about plans between Long Lake Township and Grand Traverse County to transfer park ownership.
Pamela Kaiser, a Long Lake resident and Democratic candidate for Grand Traverse County Commission, organized a Thursday meeting of Long Lake residents, neighbors to Twin Lakes park and other locals to educate community members on the history and the future of the park and share her concerns about the township taking over ownership of the park.
Ron Lemcool, Long Lake Township supervisor, first proposed the idea of transferring the park from county to township control to the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission in the fall of 2021, which later voted to turn it down.
The proposal was then placed on the Grand Traverse County Commission’s agenda, which voted to initiate the transfer of land in March and pay Long Lake $31,006.53 per year for four years, beginning this year, as previously reported.
Now, the township is in the process of negotiating the details of the transfer with the county administration.
Thursday’s meeting drew just more than 10 people, most of whom were Long Lake residents. For most of the brief meeting, Kaiser and others spoke the impacts that the transfer of ownership will have on them.
Many said they were disappointed that Long Lake residents and neighbors to the park were not encouraged by the township or the county to voice their opinions on the transfer at a public hearing. Others expressed concerns about how their taxes will be impacted by the transfer when the township needs more money to maintain the park.
“Long Lake Township doesn’t have the means to maintain this,” Kay Gallagher Ingraham said.
Ingraham and her sister Rose Gallagher Douglas grew up on land that abuts the park, which their father has owned for 68 years. They have childhood memories of gallivanting through the park, and now they come back for family reunions or just to enjoy the nature with friends and family.
Both said they were planning to write letters to their township board and to the Grand Traverse County Commissioners with their concerns about higher taxes and how the transfer was managed.
Leland Swanson, a precinct delegate for Long Lake, said he, too, is concerned about how the township will keep up with maintenance and how the transfer was handled.
“If you’re going to make a change in the status of the park, the people of the township should be involved,” Swanson said.
Others at the meeting said they disliked some of the aspects of Lemcool’s plan, like putting a dock on the lake.
Lemcool said that the Long Lake Township board talked about the transfer for months at township meetings, and anyone who wanted to voice their opinion on the transfer had the opportunity to do so during public comment at those meetings.
Once the transfer is finalized, he said the township will hold a public hearings.
Penny Morris, a Grand Traverse County Commissioner who represents Long Lake and will be facing off against Kaiser in the November election, said she has also not heard from people about their concerns about Twin Lakes at either the township or the county meetings. She said she’s not aware of any plans from the county to hold a public hearing on the issue.
“I would encourage anyone with any thoughts about what’s going on in their township, regardless of what district you’re in, go to your meetings and get involved,” Morris said. “If you don’t like what’s happening, gosh, it might be something that hasn’t been thought of ... we need to get both positive and negative feedback in order to make decisions.”
Lemcool also said he doesn’t foresee taxes in Long Lake going up as a result of the park transfer, at least for the near future. The money Long Lake is asking for from the county and the revenue from the cell tower should cover the maintenance that is currently needed at the park, he said.
Some residents also voiced concern that Long Lake township may turn around and sell the parkland to developers, but Lemcool said that has never been part of his plan.
Kaiser and others at Thursday’s meet-up also raised issue with the fact that the transfer may be inconsistent with the park’s deed.
According to county documents, part of the land that makes up the county’s share of Twin Lakes park — about 75 acres — was donated by former Grand Traverse County Circuit Court Judge Parm Gilbert in the 1940s under the condition that it be used “as a County park, to be owned, improved, and used as such and for recreation purposes.”
In 2014, Robert A. Cooney, the then-Grand Traverse County prosecuting attorney, and Chris Forsyth, the then-county deputy civil counsel, penned a legal memo that concluded that changing Twin Lakes from a county park to a different use may not be done without releases from interested parties, including adjoining property owners and the heirs or successors of Gilbert and the Lautners.
Heidi Cartwright Thompson, great-granddaughter Gilbert, spoke at the December county meeting in favor of Long Lake’s proposal. Lemcool said he has also spoken to other heirs of Gilbert and the other family that donated land for the park, and they were excited about the idea of making the park more local.
But several neighbors to the park said they were not contacted by the township or the county, including Ingraham, Douglas’s dad and Chazz McCall, who was also present at the meeting on Thursday. Lemcool confirmed that he hasn’t spoken with neighbors of the park.
In his proposal to the county, Lemcool said that Long Lake is interested in building trails and updating the facilities at Twin Lakes while maintaining it as a welcoming space for the surrounding community.
These efforts will benefit residents of the township and others in neighboring areas who use the park, Lemcool said.
After hearing from Lemcool and the Long Lake township trustees that they wanted the transfer, Morris brought the issue to the county level and pushed for their wants, because that is what she was elected to do, she said. She said she believes in Lemcool’s vision for the park, and it will be well-kept in the township’s hands.
“I think that they’re gonna see a lot of their fears allayed, and they’re gonna see the vision come forward that our township has worked on for the past year,” Morris said.
