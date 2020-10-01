TRAVERSE CITY — Temporary workers hired by the U.S. Census Bureau have made progress, yet with the deadline for responding days away, officials say the region’s population could be undercounted.
“I am concerned,” said Chet Janik, administrator for Leelanau County. “It’s critical everyone is counted because it does impact our funding.”
Census population counts help determine how billions in federal funding for school lunches, highway funding, child abuse prevention, housing assistance, senior services and many other community improvement programs, will be awarded over the next decade, data shows.
Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said the county’s participation was above Michigan’s average, though he did share Janik’s concern about an undercount.
“We’ve done the best we could under the circumstances,” Alger said.
Data collection for the 2020 Census has been hampered by first the COVID-19 pandemic and then a federal lawsuit. Janik said he has not had contact with census staff since the Census Bureau Specialist assigned to northwest lower Michigan, David Springsteen, died in June.
In August, U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham stated the official count would end Sept. 30, after previously setting an October 31 deadline.
A coalition led by the National Urban League sued and a federal court judge issued an injunction requiring census work to continue through Oct. 31.
On Friday, the Justice Department filed notice they’ll appeal that injunction. On Monday the bureau announced the deadline had changed again, this time to Oct. 5, with no reason given for the new date.
During the count’s final few days, temporary workers will continue to knock on doors of those who have not yet responded, said Kristina Barrett, a public affairs specialist in the bureau’s Washington D.C. office.
“We go to a location six times and if we cannot get an answer we go to the next closest person,” Barrett said.
That could be a next-door neighbor or someone in another apartment nearby, Barrett said. These are called “proxy interviews” and will be used between now and Oct. 5 by census workers she said.
The self-response rate for Grand Traverse County is 72 percent as of Monday, with surrounding counties reporting substantially lower rates, data from the U.S. Census website shows.
Antrim County has a 46.3 percent self-response rate, Benzie County 52 percent, Kalkaska 49.3 percent and Leelanau 53 percent, data shows. Traverse City’s self-response rate is 72.3 percent.
Self-response rate refers to those who have answered the 2020 Census by phone, mail or online, without being visited by a census worker.
The Census Bureau’s “enumeration rate” refers to the self-response rate plus additions gleaned from census workers making in-person visits to those households which have not yet responded.
Michigan has a 98 percent enumeration rate — 70.9 percent from self-response and 27.1 percent from follow-up contact from a nonresponse census worker, data shows. Enumerated rates for individual counties are not yet available from the Census Bureau, Barrett said.
The Census Bureau will deliver counts to the President and Congress by Dec. 31, she said, as is required by law.
For those who have not yet responded, they can do so online at 2020census.gov, by mail by returning the paper questionnaire sent to all households earlier this year, or by phone 844-809-7717 for English-speakers and 844-809-7718 for Spanish-speakers.
Results of the 2020 Census are also used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives as well as distributing state and federal aid. The Census Bureau has previously estimated that for every person not counted, a county foregoes $1,800 in funds for government programs.
