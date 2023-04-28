TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has picked up deer carcasses for decades, placing them on private farmland or on the rights-of-ways of heavily wooded or seasonal roads where the animals can decompose naturally.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which is getting complaints from people who find — or smell — the deer, now wants the commission to just pull roadkill off the road and leave it there.
Road commission Manager Brad Kluczynski said that is not a good plan, that up to nine deer are killed on county roads every week, or nearly 500 per year. Complaints from people who live in residential areas would go up, he said.
“Plain and simple, we have a ton of deer that get hit in subdivisions where you have more than one deer in one spot,” Kluczynski said.
Kluczynski said carcasses are sometimes placed on road rights-of-way adjacent to state land, but never on state or park land.
The right-of-way is 66 feet, with 33 feet measured each way from the centerline, and is considered part of the road and under the purview of the road commission.
If there is a ditch, deer are placed on the opposite side of the ditch away from the road, but still within the right-of-way, Kluczynski said.
Workers also pick them up and place them on unused farmland when the property owner has given them permission to do so, he said. Sometimes as many as 50 eagles can be seen feeding on the carcasses, which would be dangerous if the deer were left on roadsides in heavily trafficked areas.
“There’s no place else to put them,” Kluczynski said. “We can’t build a pit — EGLE wouldn’t allow it. You can’t put them in a garbage can. There’s too many of them.”
In a video of a livestream meeting that took place in December, Lt. Joe Molnar of the DNR District 4 in Traverse City said carcass piles are accumulating on state land and he wanted to know if it was from roadkill being put there by the road commission. Three or four deer carcasses also were found dumped next to a hiking trail on state land near Fife Lake, he said.
The DNR has said there is an increase in complaints because more people are living, vacationing or enjoying the outdoors in the county. Molnar said, if the road commission wants to continue picking up deer, they should look into depositing them on their own property or putting them in a dumpster, which is what the DNR does.
The DNR picks up one or two deer a month, Molnar said.
Kluczynski said road commission crews pick up far too many deer to put them in a dumpster.
A state law says that a person is not allowed to remove or take possession of a deer found on the side of the road without a tag given out by law enforcement personnel, including the DNR.
That can be a problem when you didn’t see when or where the deer was killed or you can’t reach the DNR, Kluczynski said.
“I don’t have time to track down tags for 500 deer a year,” he added.
Attorney William Henn, who also attended the December meeting but could not be reached for comment, said he is general counsel for 38 road commissions across the state. Deer carcasses are becoming an issue for many of them, he said.
Many road commissions are looking for guidance from the state in terms of what’s expected of them, Henn said, adding that he’d like to see the state come out with a policy that can be applied uniformly across the state.
The DNR used to be responsible for picking up roadkill, but stopped the practice in the 1970s, Kluczynski said. Since then, the road commission has been doing it as a necessary service to the community, he said.
Kluczynski said seasonal residents are returning to the county and there has already been an influx of complaints. Many of those callers will now be told to call the DNR.
Molnar, in the December meeting, said callers will be told to allow the carcass to decompose, to bury it on their property or to put it in their trash cans.
In the taped meeting, Molnar said depositing carcasses on state land could result in fines for littering or depositing refuse.
Kluczynski said the road commission will now leave the carcasses in the rights-of-way until it gets a written OK from the DNR to move the deer.
He said he’s been waiting since December for that OK.
