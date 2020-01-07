Larry Inman Recall Timeline

May 14, 2019 — State Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, is indicted on federal charges of attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent.

July 22, 2019 — Recall effort begins.

Aug. 1, 2019 — State Board of Canvassers OKs recall petition language.

Sept. 23, 2019 — Recallers begin collecting signatures.

Nov. 22, 2019 — Recallers collect enough signatures and submit recall petition in Lansing.

Nov. 29, 2019 — Bureau of Elections rules all signatures invalid because language on petition did not match language approved by Board of Canvassers and because of a typo

Dec. 2, 2019 — Inman Recall Campaign files lawsuit with Michigan Court of Appeals challenging Bureau of Elections' Nov. 29 determination

Dec. 3, 2019 — Inman trial begins in Grand Rapids.

Dec. 10, 2019 — Jury acquits Inman on lying to FBI charge, hung on two other corruption charges

Dec. 20, 2019 — Michigan Court of Appeals upholds Bureau of Elections' Nov. 29 determination

Dec. 23, 2019 — Deadline for Inman to challenge the recall petition; Inman Recall Campaign appeals to Supreme Court regarding Bureau of Elections' Nov. 29 determination

Dec. 27, 2019 — Board of Canvassers deadline to rule on the sufficiency of the signatures; Deadline for Secretary of State to issue a call for a recall primary and election

Dec. 30, 2019 — Michigan Supreme Court reverses Michigan Court of Appeals' decision to uphold Bureau of Elections' Nov. 29 determination

Jan. 2, 2020 — Inman Recall Committee submits 175 signatures to be rehabilitated. Jonathan Brater replaces Sally Williams as Bureau of Elections Director. Brater apparently rules Inman recall campaign missed Dec. 23, 2019, deadline to challenge ruling on the insufficient signatures

Jan. 3, 2020 — Inman Recall Campaign Attorney Michael Naughton files complaint with the Michigan Court of Appeals asking for clarification on the timeline

Jan. 6, 2020 — Michigan Attorney General files response to Naughton's complaint, indicates the Secretary of State and Bureau of Elections would comply with a court order to amend the deadlines; Deadline for Democratic party candidates to file for the recall primary

Jan. 10, 2020 — Deadline for Secretary of State to certify the March 10, 2020 ballot