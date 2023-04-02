LANSING — Michigan residents who believe that, between 2013 and 2015, they were wrongly accused of unemployment fraud, have until April 5 to sign on to a $20-million class action settlement with the state.
In January, judges with the state’s Court of Claims, which adjudicates cases involving government officials or government organization, approved the $20-million settlement and set deadlines for potential participation.
The settlement is the result of a 2015 lawsuit filed on behalf of unemployment benefit claimants who said they’d experienced wrongful collection activities by the State of Michigan after being erroneously accused of fraud, court records show.
The case, Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance Agency, involved plaintiffs who argued they were accused of fraud by the state’s computerized “auto-adjudication process” which flagged them for benefits received between Oct. 1, 2013, and Aug. 15, 2015.
The state’s UIA computer system, known as the Michigan Integrated Data Automated System, or MiDAS, has been roundly criticized for falsely flagging applicants for fraud, then providing for garnishments of recipients’ wages and tax refunds.
The Bauserman lawsuit does not cover issues reported to the UIA during the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021, officials said.
In November, staff with the UIA announced MiDAS was being replaced, with the new system, designed by UK-headquartered Deloitte, expected to be completed in 2025, state officials said.
Potential claimants in the 2013 to 2015 settlement must file a registration form by Wednesday, April 5, which will help officials determine eligibility. Claim forms can be found online at UIAClassAction.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.