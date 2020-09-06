Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.