TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan jails have days to wrap plans for now-mandatory inmate COVID-19 testing — but gray areas have many scratching their heads.
Questions sent to the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association more than a week ago await reply, local sheriffs and jail officials say. Since Whitmer’s Aug. 15 announcement, the state has offered little guidance on how to meet her executive order’s requirements — or what they are.
A Sept. 8 compliance deadline offers little breathing room.
“We’re given a timeline to have the protocols in place, but yet we don’t have clear direction well in advance of that deadline for us to put anything in place to meet the order,” said Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Chris Barsheff. “There seems to be demands put in place, requirements for protocols, without understanding of the inner workings of jails.”
The executive order tasks jails with testing each inmate upon arrival and again before transferring to the Michigan Department of Corrections, mimicking policy followed in MDOC prisons.
The order also presents other risk-reduction policies, including changes to increase facility airflow, mask-wearing and social distancing and cutting down on crowds.
Any positive cases discovered are to be isolated within that jail.
The new, MDOC-inspired guidelines prove a whole new set of rules for jails. Non-compliant jails won’t be able to transfer inmates to prison post-sentencing, said Benzie County Jail Administrator Daniel Smith.
Of local jails, Smith’s appears the farthest along in policy-drafting.
“We’re a small jail. We have to train our staff, we have to have all the testing supplies on hand, and our medical (team) had to jump through a few hoops,” Smith said. “We’re still working a couple details out, but we should be ready by the end of the week.”
In Benzie County, inmates are already tested upon arrival. But the new order means they’ll have to rework the process a bit and train corrections officers to use a newer type of test.
Navigating that has been an ongoing ordeal, Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said Thursday.
“We’ve been dealing with it all day — we don’t have a choice, we have to follow their guidelines,” Schendel said. “It’s a lot.”
Whitmer’s order promises state support in testing — though details of that prove limited, Barsheff said.
“There’s so much unknown on this — it’s hard for our jail, or any jails really, to put a protocol in place,” he said, noting the MSA’s “barrage” of questions sent to Whitmer’s office. “We’re still waiting, a week and a half later. It’s those answers jails need.”
For now, Barsheff feels patience is the best approach.
He, like others, is making due with what’s available.
Neither Smith’s, Barsheff’s or Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich’s jails have yielded any positive cases among inmates.
Grand Traverse County’s jail was one of the first to pass a post-COVID state inspection, Barsheff added. Their early protocols proved so successful that he shared them with several other jails.
Early efforts likely saved many jails from breakouts, Smith and Barsheff suspect.
For the pair, and the rest of Michigan’s jail administrators, the answer may just be to wait and see.
“We’re just gonna do what’s required. We’ll go from there, see how it goes,” Schendel said. “Whenever you implement something new, there’s always some kinks.
“It takes some time getting used to.”
