TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority's Lower Boardman River Leadership Team subcommittee will meet Wednesday for the first time since the statewide shutdown.
The subcommittee is charged with using public input to help in decision-making and analysis of the river corridor regarding use, habitat and future development.
"There was so much momentum for this prior to COVID-19 and we're just trying to regain some of that and get the community involved," said Katy McCain, DDA director of community development.
Findings of the Zoning Overlay Committee and the Unified Plan Committee will be shared and next steps are scheduled to be discussed.
The meeting will be held remotely and the public is invited to attend via Zoom
The Lower Boardman River Leadership Team will be conducted remotely via a Zoom Webinar, meeting ID 861-5707-6038. Those wishing to make public comment will need to call 312-626-6799, enter the meeting ID, then enter # when asked for a participant ID.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and a meeting packet is available at dda.downtown.com.
