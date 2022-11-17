From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — New concepts for two blocks of downtown Traverse City riverfront are getting their debut.
Downtown Development Authority board members on Friday will see what Inform Studio drafted for the banks of the Boardman/Ottaway River between Union and Park streets. The design firm created the concept for sidewalks, bridges, walkways and a pedestrian bridge spanning Grandview Parkway, among other features.
It’s part of an effort to reboot a section of the riverfront dominated by sheet piling, riprap and parking, as previously reported. Planners gathered input from store owners, others with a stake in the downtown and the public, then drafted a design that sought to best capture what people identified as top priorities.
Those included pedestrian spaces, accommodations for paddlers, more natural shorelines and spaces for nonmotorized vehicles, to name a few of many listed in the report.
DDA board members will also consider authorizing plans to implement the riverside concepts, which would be brought back to the board within 60 days, meeting documents show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.