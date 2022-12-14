Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Manistee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&