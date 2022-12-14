From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City has plenty of strengths but has its vulnerabilities, too.
Those are just two key takeaways in a just-finished study considering the future strategic direction of the city’s Downtown Development Authority. The DDA will see that final report at their upcoming meeting.
It’s at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave. It’ll be broadcast on cable ch. 191 and online at www.tacm.tv/GovTVNow.asp.
Called Moving Downtown Forward, the study lays out what the DDA does and doesn’t do and how it can support the vitality of the downtown, something the report argues is key to the region’s economic health.
It’s a wide-ranging analysis, and one highlight includes future recommendations like focusing on physical improvements like stormwater management and better walkability, promoting and protecting local and independent downtown businesses and more. It also identifies tax increment finance and the DDA as key to funding and promoting future priorities.
