TRAVERSE CITY — How to fund Downtown Development projects in the wake of an expiring tax increment financing plan was a source of robust discussion Friday.
Projects and the process of a “Moving Downtown Forward” tax increment financing plan in Traverse City was the lone topic on the agenda of the Downtown Development Authority study session.
The 75-minute session concluded with a statement from former Mayor Jim Carruthers about the promise of the 30-year TIF 97 plan that’s set to expire in 2027.
Carruthers said the financing tool, originally adopted to combat urban blight, was always meant to expire.
“TIF was a tool and we successfully used it,” said Carruthers, who was part of the original TIF advisory council and said he has “30 years of paperwork on the topic,” some of which he pulled out of a cloth bag. The rest, he said, is in tubs in his basement.
“But we promised the community that it would end.”
Carruthers highlighted the mission statement of TIF 97, as well as words from former Traverse City DDA Executive Director Bryan Crough, that it was never intended to extend beyond the initial period.
“I will continue to remind you of the past” and to “keep you all honest,” Carruthers said at the end of his public comment.
The majority of the meeting was a discussion on using both TIF 97 and the Old Town TIF as a way to complete projects previously discussed by the DDA board, potential projects identified by staff, as well as projects listed in the current TIF 97 plan on a color-coded sheet of 11-by-17-inch paper, one of four documents the board and the public had for the meeting.
One of those handouts was a “Working Timeline to Develop Moving Downtown Forward Financing Plan” step sheet and checklist for amending TIF 97, as well as the City Council adopting a resolution of its intent to extend TIF 97 and setting a date for a possible public hearing.
DDA board member Pete Kirkwood noted that the projects the DDA and the city are looking to complete, which he said are a “recapitulation of what the community wants,” will require an extension of TIF 97 to complete.
“If we want these things, we have to renew TIF 97 or find another funding resource, which so far we have been unable to do,” Kirkwood said.
DDA board chair Gabe Schneider also talked indirectly about the extension of TIF 97, summarizing the study session as a way to “identify projects that we could put into the new TIF plan,” he said. “We’re talking about the future, the next 30 years.”
The handout on potential projects as well as projects discussed by the DDA included several that fell under five DDA guiding principles and six City Commission strategic priorities.
Kirkwood said the projects show the broad reach and collaboration between the city commission and DDA. The DDA is expected to approach a joint ad hoc committee with the city to work on some of the projects in the Moving Downtown Forward plan.
As with most discussions on infrastructure projects in Traverse City, housing was a topic at the study session.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy pointed out early in the study session that, while Old Town TIF has a housing component, “that language is not in TIF 97” in its current iteration. Measures affecting housing must be within a half mile of the Old Town TIF boundary.
“The DDA can direct resources to housing today through the Old Town TIF,” Schneider said.
While the DDA is limited in its approach to offering more housing, DDA board member Pam Marsh and Kirkwood said flexibility and area will be key, especially given the expense of downtown real estate. DDA board member Steve Nance said housing may be better suited outside the city limits so it can have more of an impact.
Nance said the question of impact can be “what’s the cost and value for who and how many?”
While the DDA needs public and private partners to add more affordable housing, board member Katy Bertodatto said too many entities focus on limitations and “that’s where the conversation stops.”
She said the DDA should focus on what can be done to address the lack of affordable or workforce housing in the region.
“This is what (the DDA) can do and let’s actually focus on that,” Bertodatto said, before adding that collaborators need to ask the same thing and then work together.
“It can’t be solved by one entity,” DDA Vice Chair Scott Hardy added.
