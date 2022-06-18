TRAVERSE CITY — Planning for the future of Traverse City’s downtown will take a lot of input, and both the city’s Downtown Development Authority and city commission are meeting soon.
They’ll get together Tuesday for a joint study session to talk about Moving Downtown Forward, the DDA’s effort to strategize for the neighborhood’s future needs. Jean Derenzy, the authority’s CEO, said it’s part of the input-gathering process for a study by Progressive Urban Management Associates.
“The joint session is to ensure that the DDA and the city commission at the same time hears again what we have heard and what we have learned, and to get their input into the strategies of how they view the downtown and how we can be working together to identify some strategies within this plan,” she said.
The Denver-based company is working with local company Parallel Solutions to analyze both the DDA’s current structure and how the authority can meet its future charges, as previously reported. That includes looking at its funding mechanisms.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and again that day from 5:30-7:30 p.m., everyone is invited to the City Opera House for an open house, Derenzy said. It’ll be similar to the joint session, where the public will hear about the point of the strategic planning effort and some of the common themes identified so far.
Those who come can ask questions throughout the open houses, Derenzy said. She’s hoping for a big turnout, not just there but for a survey that’s live on the DDA’s website until June 30.
Tax increment finance is sure to be a major topic, Derenzy agreed.
The practice of creating a district where property tax growth over a baseline value goes to a special fund for certain projects stirred debate over the years.
Other organizations that see some of their potential funding captured by tax increment finance have objected, and Grand Traverse County leaders are among the local governments or taxing authorities who asked the city to let TIF 97 expire.
That’s one of two TIF districts the DDA administers for a fee, as previously reported.
The decision of what to do with TIF 97 is up to the city commission, Derenzy said.
She argued the city’s budget can’t bear the needs of a downtown filled with infrastructure needing maintenance and repair. That’s especially so for a downtown that sits at the center of a small city but draws from a much wider area for businesses.
There are options, though, for how to move forward beyond keeping TIF as is or letting it expire, Derenzy agreed.
“So I think just saying ‘we don’t want’ is easy,” she said. “The harder part is, how are we going to continually work together and move forward? That’s the hard part is coming together to identify that there are better options.”
Mayor Richard Lewis said he agreed there are other options to investigate. He quoted Larry Hardy — the late city mayor who also served in many other roles including on the DDA — in calling TIF the “best example of local revenue sharing that you could come up with.”
The infrastructure projects TIF helps fund, including local matching dollars for recent bridge projects, benefit everyone who comes downtown, Lewis said as an example.
He acknowledged not everyone shares that view — Deni Scrudato, another former city commissioner who served on other boards as well, often criticizes it as diverting much-needed funds from the city and other institutions for the benefit of a single district, including in a January letter to the Record-Eagle.
Tuesday’s joint session, Wednesday’s open houses and the online survey are ways to voice those perspectives and more.
Derenzy said Progressive Urban Management Associates’ next steps include completing a market assessment and coming up with priorities from all the findings. The firm should have recommendations forming in July and August, and by summer’s end should have a transition plan for implementing them.
Lewis said he’s looking forward to Tuesday’s discussion, and is glad the city commission gets to take part in the early stages.
