TRAVERSE CITY — Plans by Traverse City Downtown Development Authority to contract with TraverseConnect remain controversial, although not everyone’s opposed.
The topic was again the main item of contention Monday as city commissioners heard public comment on the city’s, DDA’s and Traverse City Light & Power’s draft July through June 2021 budgets. The DDA’s, including up to $50,000 for TraverseConnect, still awaits city commissioners’ and the authority board’s approvals.
Jean Derenzy, DDA CEO, said TraverseConnect is offering site visits to ensure businesses have help during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DDA would focus on retail and restaurants while TraverseConnect would focus on other businesses within the authority’s district.
She also countered Mayor Jim Carruthers’ assertion that TraverseConnect’s formerly regional pitch had shifted to one more tailored to Traverse City. The organization offered the same services in a fall 2019 pitch to the DDA — organization CEO Warren Call spoke to commissioners around the same time.
Derenzy realized when the pandemic hit that the DDA would need to help businesses stay afloat, she said.
“So TraverseConnect hasn’t changed, it’s still the economic development organization for (Grand Traverse County) and the region, but I wanted to have something within my budget to be able to move forward with the site visits that there’s no way that the DDA can do,” she said.
City Manager Marty Colburn said discussions about pursuing a separate agreement between the city and TraverseConnect got pushed back when the pandemic hit.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he’s supportive of what the DDA and TraverseConnect hope to do. His skepticism over what the city would get out of a deal with the organization remains but he could be convinced, he added.
Downtown business owner Bill Golden said he supports the DDA working with the organization. He credited its efforts through the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance in helping convince Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow restaurants and retail to reopen Friday.
“So I really think that item in the DDA budget needs to stay in there, because we need economic development in this area,” he said. “Everybody’s going to need help and I’d really hate to see this not go forward with TraverseConnect.”
TraverseConnect’s political action committee donating to city commission candidates was a deal-breaker for Commissioner Roger Putman. Contracting with the organization would be a lapse in ethical governance, even if the city were to stipulate that the money it pays TraverseConnect couldn’t be used for political activism.
“I simply cannot accept knowing that the city commission would be, in essence, helping in financing the election of preferred candidates to public office,” he said.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she wouldn’t be recusing herself from any vote on the contract. She accepted a donation from TraverseConnect’s PAC because she campaigned on economic growth and supported the organization and DDA partnering to that end. She returned the money when she learned the city could soon vote on a contract with the organization.
TraverseConnect and its PAC are legally separate and the PAC cannot spend TraverseConnect money, Minervini said. She supports the partnership solely because of what the organization would bring to the city.
“While my former opponent and his supporters may not agree, I cannot in good conscience abstain from this vote, as it’s one of the most important duties assigned to city commissioners,” she said.
The organization PAC’s questionnaire to city commission candidates in 2019 bothered Commissioner Brian McGillivary, he said. It asked if they would support TraverseConnect’s economic development with city funds.
Call on Friday said that question was “tone-deaf” and, in hindsight, shouldn’t have been on the questionnaire.
McGillivary and other commissioners had plenty of other questions about the deal. He said the city should be pursuing a deal with the organization as well if its services are needed in the downtown, as businesses outside of the DDA pay taxes too.
He and Commissioner Ashlea Walter both said they want to see more details on what kind of services the organization would provide to the DDA. Walter thought the process was backwards, and instead of a request for proposals the authority has money in its budget set aside for a specific organization.
Katy Bertodatto, another business owner, said she was disappointed to hear a request for proposals suggested. Businesses don’t have time to wait for one, and pulling support for TraverseConnect would be “petty” and leaving businesses to die in the middle of a crisis.
Carruthers said much of what TraverseConnect offered seemed to duplicate what Networks Northwest already provides the region — Call on Friday said the services would be complementary but distinct and Minervini said Networks Northwest has a much broader region of focus.
Plus, the legal separation between TraverseConnect and its PAC means little when it’s the same people involved in both organizations, McGillivary said.
Call on Friday said TraverseConnect follows the models of other economic development organizations that have affiliated political advocacy groups to maintain separation.
The city budget is due June 1, as previously reported.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the city commission by law must approve the DDA budget before the authority board does, and city commissioners don’t have the authority to veto certain line items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.