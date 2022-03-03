TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown business and property owners want Traverse City planning commissioners to pause plans to restrict first-floor uses in most of the district, if not drop the idea entirely.
Some commissioners agreed with Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy when she told them at a recent meeting the idea needs more input. While the proposed changes aimed to preserve the downtown's balance of retail, restaurants and other uses, she said a better understanding of the changes' "cause and effect" is needed.
"I would encourage, based on I've received emails of opposition and emails of support relative to Front Street and really looking at that retail mix and that commercial mix, that we need to pause and be able to give property owners and businesses the time to work with us on what is the cause and effect and what works for downtown Traverse City," she said.
Other commenters who said they own downtown properties, businesses or both said the proposals would be too restrictive and could limit owners to renting to faltering businesses.
Gene LaFave, Sr., noted that one building city Planner Shawn Winter used in his presentation was previously the site of a few restaurants that didn't survive. It's now a short-term rental. One of LeFave's buildings also had five restaurants come and go before he turned it into office use.
"Should I suffer through a sixth and a seventh because you choose to zone it that way?" he said.
At issue are proposed restrictions that would limit first-floor uses in C-4B zoning to amusement, recreation, services like yoga studios and fitness centers, art galleries, convenience stores, cultural facilities, drinking establishments with or without entertainment, essential services, retail, restaurants and live performance venues.
That would affect both sides of the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street, the south side of the 300 and 400 blocks of East Front Street and the north side of the 100 block of West Front Street — the last one includes the Record-Eagle, as Gene LaFave, Jr., pointed out. A few other outliers are zoned the same, like Midtown condominiums.
Any use not covered, including office space, residential uses including short-term renting and in-building parking, wouldn't be allowed in C-4B zoning.
For C-4A and C-4C zoning, which covers most of the rest of downtown, the restrictions would be far less impactful and only apply to the front half of a building's first floor, Winter said. That space couldn't be used for interior parking, residential or short-term rentals — offices would be OK, he added.
The idea is to keep these first-floor spaces activated in a way that brings in foot traffic, Winter said. He talked about a virtuous cycle where public and private investment build off each other and bring in the commerce that creates a return on investment for property and business owners.
Winter said the proposed changes aim to prevent "dead space" like offices in the busiest parts of downtown, and streetside first-floor parking and residential throughout. They also aim to make the most of limited space.
"The downtown really can't grow out any more, we have the bay to the front and historic neighborhoods all around," Winter said. "We have to really think about how efficiently we use that land for the purposes it's intended for."
But commenters opposed to the ideas said that should be up to market forces to decide and called it a property rights issue.
Limiting opportunities to build parking could have negative consequences — Ellen Fivenson, who owns the current home of an antiques store in the Warehouse District, said it could impact future uses of her property, and city resident Sam Flamont said lack of parking hurts downtown businesses already.
Nonconforming uses would be able to keep operating unchanged, and would only lose that ability if that use has been abandoned, Winter said. Case law makes that a fairly strong protection, as property owners have to expressly state they're giving up the use and the city has the burden of proof in asserting they did.
Nevertheless, the changes would make for numerous nonconforming uses in the impacted districts, several commenters noted. Planning Commission Chairman David Hassing said he wondered about this as well during a recent walk through downtown.
Two commissioners, Mitchell Treadwell and Anna Dituri, said they thought the changes were good as is. Treadwell argued most of the concerns about parking and lack of other means to get downtown were overblown, and Dituri echoed Winter's arguments that city leaders have restricted uses in the downtown before rather than let the market decide.
But most planners seemed to agree with Commissioner Jim Tuller that the idea. needed more work and input, with Winter saying as much at the end of the discussion as well.
"I want to hear from those people that it affects," Tuller said. "I think we heard the message loud and clear and I for one think we've got a lot more work to do and a lot more conversations to have."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.