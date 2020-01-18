TRAVERSE CITY — Surveying property owners about possible expansion of the Downtown Development Authority’s boundaries was briefly discussed and quickly passed on to the city commission.
Adding businesses along Eighth Street and Lake Avenue — the North Boardman Lake District — has been the subject of discussion for several years and was on the agenda attended by one member of the public at the Friday morning meeting of the DDA Board of Directors.
Part of the DDA meeting packet were the comment forms from a pair of Jan. 6 open houses on the subject. Several comments suggested the DDA survey all of the property owners about inclusion in the district.
Inclusion in the DDA comes with a two-mill assessment, rolled back to 1.6772 mills by the Headlee Amendment.
“I think you should send out a letter to everyone that you are charging 2 mills and ask if they want to join the DDA,” said Sandra Turek on her comment form, which later added “Do a Survey” underlined in capital letters.
“Take a survey of all property owners to compile the data,” Kevin Vlach said on his comment form.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers, who sits on the DDA board, asked if a survey should be sent out to all the affected property owners as is done when a special assessment district is proposed.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said it would be up to the City Commission to ask for a survey of all the property owners.
“I’ll make that recommendation at the city level,” Carruthers said.
Treasurer Scott Hardy closed the conversation by noting the DDA board was asked by the North Boardman Lake District to be included in an expansion.
“This is not some land grab by a government entity,” Hardy said.
Derenzy said she will continue to review proposed boundaries with city staff and bring the item back to the board at its Feb. 21 meeting for possible action. If the DDA board takes action in February, the proposal would move to the City Commission at its March meeting and a public hearing scheduled.
Another long-discussed matter between the city and the DDA was the extension of the Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) 97.
The DDA appointed Debbie Hershey, Richard Lewis and Hardy to interview applicants for a Development Area Citizens Council, a statutory requirement because the TIF district has more than 100 members. The three DDA board members will be joined by three from the city to interview applicants for the DACC, which must be established at least 90 days prior to a public hearing on the TIF extension.
In other business at the meeting, the DDA board:
- Voted unanimously to go into closed session to discuss a possible property purchase.
- Amended a letter to the City Commission about the intersection of West Front and Hall/Wadsworth Street. The DDA initially was going to join the Bay Area Transportation Authority in requesting a four-way stop to improve traffic flow, but decided to “support mobility at the intersection, not a specific solution,” vice chair Gabe Schneider said.
- Discussed the 2020-21 Capital Improvement Plan and progress on its Strategic Plan.
- Authorized staff to issue a Request for Proposal for the installation of seasonal lights downtown.
