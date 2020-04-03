TRAVERSE CITY — One dry cleaner’s move could allow the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority to build a more cost-effective parking deck.
DDA board members on Friday will talk about whether to transfer a buy-sell agreement for 115 Pine St., the former home of Master Dry Cleaners, to Traverse City, the agenda shows. The city would buy the land with $645,000 in Parking Fund money, including the $10,000 the DDA used to secure the purchase option, documents show.
Buying the lot, plus two others near the corner of Pine and State streets, would allow the city to build its long-envisioned third parking deck in the downtown’s west end at a better cost-per-car ratio, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy wrote in a memo. A bigger footprint would allow for a deck that spans but not blocks the alley and has 481 spaces, for a net gain of 241 spaces when accounting for recently lost ones nearby.
That bigger deck would cost an estimated $18,222,440, at $37,886 per space, Derenzy wrote. A deck built over the current city lot and a privately owned strip within it would cost $14,682,075 — less overall but $39,681 per space.
Derenzy said the owners of the other two lots are willing to discuss a sale.
“But we needed to secure this one first, it was the one that was on the open market,” she said.
The purchase option expires April 10 after the seller agreed to an extension, Derenzy said. Both the DDA and city commission, which has final say on the buy, had the item on previous agendas but pulled it as COVID-19 concerns shut down more and more public functions.
Building that deck would depend on debt paid off by extending a tax increment finance plan called TIF 97 — Derenzy said those plans are on hold.
DDA board member Scott Hardy said he’s all for the purchase, as it’ll make for a more cost-efficient parking deck. That’s something the DDA board seriously wants, and he thinks the buy’s a good move even if the parking deck plans fall through.
“The risk of purchasing that property is certainly minimal, because it’s an asset, so it’s not like we’re not spending money that we couldn’t recover should the deck not happen,” he said.
But Jim Carruthers, Traverse City mayor and DDA member, said he thinks it’s an awful lot of money to spend on top of the $1.3 million already spent on land nearby.
That’s how much the city gave Great Lakes Central Properties in 2016 for land at the corner of Pine and Front streets, as previously reported.
The two remaining purchases could push the total land cost well over $2 million before the first shovel turns, Carruthers said.
Plus, Carruthers questioned the timing of the purchase, even if the purchase agreement expires soon. He said he wondered if a global pandemic hitting as people were talking about shifting away from cars anyway is the right moment to build a new parking deck.
“My conscience is really bothering me right now because one side says, we need to be doing everything we can to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens, and the other side is, do we follow through with building a multi-million-dollar parking deck as scheduled? It just doesn’t seem like a priority to me at this point,” he said.
City commissioners are set to vote on the transfer at their meeting April 6, the agenda shows.
