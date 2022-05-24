TRAVERSE CITY — Being in downtown Traverse City has its draws, even as companies rethink what their workspaces look like.
TraverseConnect CEO Warren Call told the city’s Downtown Development Authority as much at a recent meeting where he gave some of the findings of a look into how to attract more businesses to the city and its core. There are plenty of assets, amenities and ongoing trends to leverage when targeting and recruiting businesses to make the city their new home or satellite.
Whichever company does decide to come to Traverse City will most likely look for the best space for a hybrid home-office roster, Call said.
“That’s going to be the reality regardless of which companies locate here,” he said. “But again, the silver lining and we tried to highlight this, if you’re going to have a hybrid work environment, this is a really good place to have it.”
Some of the natural beauty that makes the region an attractive place to live also makes it ideal for marine technology, both for play and for research, Call said. The city could be an early adopter for electric boat and watercraft technology, both as a charging destination and as a research, development and manufacturing center. And universities already doing underwater research in nearby waters could attract more, or develop commercializable technology.
The city’s ongoing real estate boom could also attract professionals like architects and others whose services will be in higher demand as more people look to build second homes and lake homes, Call said.
That, plus the example of Bozeman, Montana, caught DDA board member Peter Kirkwood’s attention. He said he wanted other board members to challenge themselves to think about what the city wants to be, and not just how to keep attracting what the city regularly gains — banks and real estate offices, he said.
“I think the STEM thing is the cool thing, because it has the potential of throwing off these creative industries that come and tend to improve the quality of life in other ways that may be less intangible,” he said, referring to science, technology, engineering and mathematics by its common acronym.
Call said the approach wouldn’t be an either-or, but finding a balance between both. Drawing in the businesses that want to be in Traverse City would keep the downtown vibrant while longer-term strategies would seek out something like Bozeman’s outdoor gear makers.
“Whether it’s designing the next e-bike, or e-boat or paddleboard, I think there is a real opportunity for the design, development and manufacture of outdoor recreation equipment,” he said.
It’s a possibility the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry wants to explore with the city, Call said.
More schools downtown also struck Kirkwood as a good use of upper-story space typically occupied by offices, Kirkwood said.
The idea drew some pushback from residents in 101 Park’s condos when city planners and commissioners recently approved zoning changes that allow schools in the city’s densest commercial district, as previously reported.
Downtown amenities and ambiance creates its own appeal, Call said. The city can market the district’s authenticity, the restaurants and shops already there and its proximity to other destinations.
Board member Katy Bertodatto said she and her employees live that experience, occasionally working from nearby eating spaces for example. She suggested a show-not-tell approach in marketing that aspect of locating downtown or close to it.
There is one industry where the city would struggle to stand out, even with a healthcare system centered on Munson Medical Center: medical technology. Call said it’s a very crowded field of cities competing to be the leader. One possible niche of deploying digital health technology in rural settings needs more development.
Board Vice Chairman Scott Hardy said he believed the area’s medical services would help convince young professionals to come to the area if they want to move their parents with them.
That in part comes down to people more than technology, said Gabe Schneider, who chairs the board.
Kirkwood echoed this, saying any new business that can’t find the workforce can’t open its doors.
Housing plays a role there, too — businesses looking to hire often struggle when a tightening market leads candidates to reject job offers, as previously reported.
Call said TraverseConnect is looking into that limiting factor every day. He pointed to some proposed laws and parking lot redevelopment efforts that, while only addressing the “margins” and the “tip of the iceberg” of the housing crunch, could effect positive change.
Other concerns Call said he hears about routinely are limited parking and attracting talent.
Call presented the recommendations of the plan that DDA CEO Jean Derenzy told the board was part of the authority’s contract with TraverseConnect.
Next, both the DDA and TraverseConnect will work on an implementation plan over the next few months, Derenzy said. That will include refining how to measure and define success, and she told the board she’s looking for their buy-in.
Read the full report here: https://is.gd/dd5yvg
