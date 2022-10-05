TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails honored Jean Derenzy as the 2022 Jim Mudgett Award recipient for her work in closing the Boardman Lake Trail loop.
TART Trails board member Sara Harding presented the DDA CEO with the award at the nonprofit's annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 29 at Noverr Farms, according to a press release.
Derenzy launched a work plan in 2010 to provide funding for the project; convened project partners at Traverse City, Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County and TART Trails; and supported TART through her leadership at the DDA and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
Harding called Derenzy humble, genuine and collaborative and said the community is lucky to have her.
TART's Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer award honors trail advocates, and is named for a founding member of the TART board.
