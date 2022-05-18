TRAVERSE CITY — Big-dollar trail and alley projects are part of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority's proposed July-through-June 2023 budget.
People can weigh in on millions in proposed spending when the DDA board meets Friday, with a final vote on the budget set for June 17, according to a memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy.
The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave. It'll be on TV on cable channel 191, and streamed online at www.tacm.tv/govtvnow.asp.
Highlights include the DDA's share of a project to overhaul an alley between the Boardman/Ottaway River and stores along East Front Street's 100 and 200 blocks, and for two mostly state-funded bridge projects on South Union and North Cass streets — the timing of the bridge work could change, according to the memo.
Also in the draft budget is $150,000 toward design and engineering services to widen and extend the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail along U.S.-31 from Division Street to Garfield Avenue.
The DDA would keep funding a downtown police officer and contracting with Traverse Connect under the draft budget — the organization is set to present its marketing recommendations Friday for enticing more office-based and professional services businesses, meeting documents show.
