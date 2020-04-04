TRAVERSE CITY — Board members of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority board gathered in spirit, if not in body, on Friday.
Because physical meetings are discouraged during this time of COVID-19 restrictions, the board met remotely, using a combination of an app, phones and livestreaming. The meeting was audio-only to minimize technical issues.
DDA board member and Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers, as soon as the meeting began, wondered why the agenda included items that he doubted were essential business.
“I think we only need to meet on necessary things that would impact our budgets,” agreed board member T. Michael Jackson.
Board member Richard Lewis said budget procedures are set by law, and the DDA must remain on schedule to comply with those requirements.
Much of the public comment during the meeting centered on coronavirus, its effects on Traverse City residents, and what business the DDA should conduct during the pandemic.
The board voted to execute a $635,000 buy/sell agreement for 115 Pine Street to the City of Traverse City. The city wants to acquire the parcel, now a dry cleaning business, so it can build a larger parking deck, which is slated for adjacent city-owned land at the corner of Pine and Front.
“I’m dead set against this,” city resident Rick Buckhalter said during a public comment period about the land purchase. “This is a horrible, horrible time to do this. We may well need every cent we have for this city to work through this crisis.”
Other comments expressed frustration that the DDA board is continuing to plan for the future when so much remains unknown.
“We’re talking about spending millions of dollars on a parking deck when every business downtown is closed,” Carruthers said. “I don’t think this is the time. It’s just the wrong time. It’s not essential. I think we have bigger concerns.”
But others supported the idea of taking actions aimed at the long term.
“We need to make decisions that give people hope,” said city resident Jan Warren.
Board member Pete Kirkwood said efforts to progress toward the long-planned parking deck are an investment in the city and its long-term viability.
“Everyone is relying on small business to believe in the future,” said Kirkwood. “Small businesses are being called upon to believe and move on. Taking the next step to buy this property is a vote of confidence.
“If we’re afraid to move toward the future with confidence, what kind of leaders are we?”
In other business, the DDA board decided to spend $5,000 toward a study to explore potential uses for the Horizon Books building that would maintain its history as a community gathering place. Rotary of Traverse City will add $21,000 and will use Illinois Facilities Fund (IFF), a consultant, developer and lender, to perform the study.
The DDA board also voted to accept a $100,000 grant from the Northern Michigan Regional Entity (NMRE) to “create an interactive program that would study, educate and provide recommendations and best-practices to promote a healthy Drinking Culture in Traverse City.”
