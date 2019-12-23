TRAVERSE CITY — A local man who pled guilty in November to torture, third offense domestic violence, and being a habitual offender will spend between 18 and 39 years in prison.
“This is one of the most deviant, disturbing cases the court has had a chance to review,” said 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer before sentencing David James McQueer, 46, to between 225 and 448 months in prison.
“He comes to us with a significant criminal history and the court is certainly concerned about his entire behavior as an adult.”
McQueer was arrested in Grand Rapids July 12, after a woman reported she’d gone to his Welch Court apartment days earlier planning to spend the night, and a violent argument erupted soon after she arrived.
In an Oct. preliminary hearing, the woman said McQueer objected to her overnight change of clothes — he’d wanted her to bring four days worth — and responded by slamming her head against the wall, kicking her in her face, stomach, arms and legs, before wrapping the cord from an electric blanket around her neck.
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, court records state McQueer threw the woman on the bed, yanked her jeans down and sodomized her.
When she was able to break free and run, he caught her, forced her to watch him tie a noose, then threatened to kill them both.
“This victim was brutalized in every possible way — physically, sexually, emotionally,” said Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Kyle Attwood. “I think it’s important to note, this was extremely close to a homicide. If we allow there to be a next time, it might be. The only reasonable response is to warehouse him. ”
Judge Elsenheimer called attention to McQueer’s eight prior misdemeanor and felony convictions for domestic violence on six different women and said the defendant had used his size and strength to exploit the victim.
The woman submitted a victim’s impact statement to the court a half hour before sentencing but declined to read it aloud. She informed the court she wanted her propane tank and cat tree returned.
McQueer’s court appointed attorney, Janet Mistele, called him “an ideal client” who had been up front with her in all matters.
“How do we explain this?” she asked. “The only thing I can come up with is when alcohol goes in this body, he can’t control himself. This is not an evil person, your Honor.”
Before being remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s department, McQueer apologized to the victim.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about what happened and the harm it caused,” he said. “When I look at the (sentencing) guidelines, that’s where I’m going to die. That’s a choice I made and I have to live with it.”
