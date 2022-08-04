Damoose wins in crowded Republican 37th Senate District race

TRAVERSE CITY — Current State Rep. John Damoose will be the Republican nominee for the 37th State Senate district race in November.
After a crowded primary race, the one-term legislator from Harbor Springs walked away with 18,243 votes, beating out runner-up and former State Rep. Triston Cole by 4,735 votes, according to initial, unofficial results Tuesday. Behind them were political newcomers George Ranville and William Hindle, with 7,289 and 5,236 votes, respectively.
“My family and I are deeply humbled and grateful to God and to all of those who have supported us in this campaign,” Damoose said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Make no mistake, I understand the responsibilities that come with earning the trust of this District. I will work day in and day out to stand firm for solid principles the next four years as our next State Senator.”
The seat has no incumbent, being occupied currently by Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, who is term-limited from running again this year. At the same time, the district lines have altered slightly following the new state apportionment map approved by the independent citizens’ redistricting commission last year.
The district will include Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan, Mackinac and Chippewa counties.
Damoose will face off against Barbara Conley, who easily defeated Democratic contenders Randy Bishop, better known as “Trucker Randy,” and James Schmidt, two right-wing candidates with former ties to the Antrim County Republican Party.
Of the four candidates on the Republican side, Cole and Damoose were the only two candidates with prior legislative experience in Lansing. Damoose is now the 107th House District representative, and Cole served three terms as the 105th District representative.
In their campaigns, both Cole and Damoose highlighted their abilities to work within the system, while Hindle and Ranville took a more anti-establishment approach. Of the four, Cole attempted to frame himself in somewhat more moderate terms, stressing bipartisanship and expressing some wariness over the influence of Trump on the party.
Cole congratulated Damoose on his victory and said he was confident he would be able to hold the seat for the Republicans, although he did not go so far as to say he supported his candidacy. He added that he would not support a Democrat.
The attacks and negativity that some of his competitors brought to the race were “disappointing” and “not helpful,” he said.
“We ran a 100-percent positive campaign,” said Cole. “I ran on my record and merits and the issues and I’m just proud of my team.”
Hindle cited his campaign’s low budget, as well as competition with Ranville, as detrimental factors in his campaign.
“I appreciate the opportunity to run and I think we have a great district and people here,” he said. “I met a lot of great people throughout the district and it was a good experience for me.”
He did not commit to supporting Damoose in the general election, stating his “principles don’t ... align with mine.” He said he may consider a write-in campaign.
Ranville said he was “a team player” and supported Damoose’s campaign, which he said would “be hard to beat” come November.
“There was some great competition,” he said. “The Damoose team was well-organized and well-funded, the Cole team worked hard; the Hindle team had signs everywhere.”
