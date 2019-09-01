ELK RAPIDS — Construction of a new restroom building is underway at a popular Elk Rapids swimming beach.
Work continues at Dam Beach, where a bathroom will be built with funding from a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant for $99,100 awarded in 2017.
A delay in construction recently was reported to the Elk Rapids Village Council, but officials said it’s a typical delay without any financial ramifications.
“There is absolutely no effect on our funding or reporting. The delay is negligible for the season,” said Caroline Kennedy, assistant village manager. “It was going to occur toward the end of the busy season either way.”
The expected completion date is now October.
Kennedy said the restroom building’s design will be visually compatible with existing harbor facility buildings on the other side of the Elk River, though not the same materials.
The restrooms will have two sides labeled for family use, rather than solely gender specific designations. Other amenities will include a diaper changing station, dual-height drinking fountains and bottle-fill station, sensors for lights, hand-dryers and automatic locks for morning and night, Kennedy said.
There also would be an outdoor shower rinse and foot wash station on the beach side of the building.
Charlie Pryde, chairman of the village’s Parks and Recreation Commission, said he’s glad the restroom facility is being built at Dam Beach.
“It will support people enjoying that area and the fishermen there, too,” Pryde said.
Many anglers fish from the hydroelectric dam on the Elk River, immediately adjacent to the Dam Beach area.
Pryde said the facility will be an enormous improvement over past bathroom options that have included both portable and pit-style toilets.
In addition to the state grant, the Elk Rapids Lions Club contributed $4,000 to the project to help offset the costs for construction of some amenities.
Kennedy said the club is a great partner of the village.
Chuck Garrison, club president, said the donation to the public facility project is another effort for the nonprofit service organization to show its connection and commitment to the community. Last year local contributions to various projects totaled $40,000, he said.
Of that amount, upward of $12,000 went toward water fountains similar to the one that will be included at the Dam Beach bathroom, Garrison said.
The ultimate hope is to drive an increase in club membership, he said, and anyone interested can call him at 231-499-8969.
